Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lightweight luggage bags for travellers who dont want to be weighed down: 10 options that we recommend

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 06, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Discover the top lightweight luggage bags for hassle-free travel. Find the perfect bag to suit your needs and budget.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Overall Product

Aristocrat Polypropylene Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags For Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag With Combination Lock & Robust Trolley With 7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

Storite Nylon 40 Cms Imported Foldable Travel Duffle Bag For Women, Expandable Lightweight Waterproof Carry Weekender Overnight Luggage Bag (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Storite Nylon 46 Cm Multi Purpose Travel Duffle Bag for Women with Dry and Wet Separate Pocket, Lightweight Waterproof Backpack Carry Luggage Bag with Shoe Compartment (GreenPink, 46x23x25 cm) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Storite Nylon 44 cm Imported Multi Purpose Travel Duffle Bag for Women with Dry and Wet Separate Pocket, Lightweight Waterproof Carry Luggage Bag with Shoe Compartment - (Pink,44x22x24 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Storite Nylon 25Cm Small Imported Lightweight Waterproof Duffle Bag, Rucksack Travel Bag For Women With Separate Wet Pocket & Shoes Compartment, Backpack Carry Luggage Bag(43 x 25 x 26 CM) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene (Pp) Prime Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Check-in Check-in 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock with 7 Years Warranty (Green) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PAXLAMB Carry-on Bag Foldable Flight Bag Travel Duffel Bag Travel Luggage Bag Lightweight Travel Duffle Tote Bag Organizer Storage, Navy Blue Flamingo, Sporting View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

When it comes to traveling, having the right luggage can make all the difference. Whether you're a frequent flyer or a weekend warrior, a reliable, lightweight luggage bag is a must-have. To help you choose the best option, we've curated a list of the top 7 lightweight luggage bags available in 2025. From spacious trolley bags to compact backpacks, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect travel companion for your next adventure.

Stylish, ultra-light luggage bag for effortless travel and easy carrying.
Stylish, ultra-light luggage bag for effortless travel and easy carrying.

Loading Suggestions...

The Aristocrat Trolley Lightweight Luggage Bag is a durable and stylish option for frequent travelers. With a combination lock and a 5-year warranty, this bag offers both security and peace of mind. Its lightweight design and spacious interior make it perfect for long trips.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene
Weight
2.6 kg
Dimensions
49 x 31 x 73 cm
Warranty
5 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

5-year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be too large for short trips

Click Here to Buy

Aristocrat Polypropylene Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags For Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag With Combination Lock & Robust Trolley With 7 Years Warranty (Blue)

Loading Suggestions...

The Storite Travel Duffel Bag is a versatile and spacious option for on-the-go travelers. Its lightweight design and durable construction make it perfect for weekend getaways and short trips. The bright blue color adds a pop of personality to your travel gear.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Weight
500 g
Dimensions
50 x 25 x 25 cm
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile and spacious

affiliate-tick

Lightweight design for easy carrying

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited warranty coverage

Click Here to Buy

Storite Nylon 40 Cms Imported Foldable Travel Duffle Bag For Women, Expandable Lightweight Waterproof Carry Weekender Overnight Luggage Bag (Blue)

Loading Suggestions...

The Storite Lightweight Travel Bag is a compact and stylish option for travelers who prefer a minimalist approach. Its green and pink color combination adds a fun touch to your travel ensemble. With multiple compartments, it offers ample storage for your essentials.

Specifications

Material
Nylon
Weight
900 g
Dimensions
55 x 25 x 30 cm
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and stylish design

affiliate-tick

Multiple compartments for organized packing

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Storite Nylon 46 Cm Multi Purpose Travel Duffle Bag for Women with Dry and Wet Separate Pocket, Lightweight Waterproof Backpack Carry Luggage Bag with Shoe Compartment (GreenPink, 46x23x25 cm)

Loading Suggestions...

The Storite Weekender Overnight Bag is a sleek and functional option for short trips and weekend getaways. Its compartmentalized design allows for easy organization of your belongings. The lightweight construction makes it ideal for hassle-free travel.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Weight
750 g
Dimensions
45 x 20 x 30 cm
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sleek and functional design

affiliate-tick

Compartmentalized for organized packing

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Storite Nylon 44 cm Imported Multi Purpose Travel Duffle Bag for Women with Dry and Wet Separate Pocket, Lightweight Waterproof Carry Luggage Bag with Shoe Compartment - (Pink,44x22x24 cm)

Loading Suggestions...

The Storite Lightweight Travel Backpack is an ergonomic and practical option for travelers who prefer hands-free mobility. Its padded shoulder straps and back panel provide comfort during extended wear. With multiple compartments, it offers ample storage for your essentials.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Weight
800 g
Dimensions
50 x 30 x 20 cm
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ergonomic and practical design

affiliate-tick

Padded shoulder straps for comfort

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

Storite Nylon 25Cm Small Imported Lightweight Waterproof Duffle Bag, Rucksack Travel Bag For Women With Separate Wet Pocket & Shoes Compartment, Backpack Carry Luggage Bag(43 x 25 x 26 CM)

Loading Suggestions...

The Aristocrat Polypropylene Lightweight Luggage Bag is a reliable and durable option for frequent travelers. Its combination lock and 5-year warranty provide added security and peace of mind. The lightweight construction makes it perfect for hassle-free travel.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene
Weight
2.5 kg
Dimensions
48 x 30 x 65 cm
Warranty
5 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Reliable and durable construction

affiliate-tick

5-year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be too large for short trips

Click Here to Buy

Aristocrat Polypropylene (Pp) Prime Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Check-in Check-in 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock with 7 Years Warranty (Green)

Loading Suggestions...

The PAXLamb Foldable Waterproof Carry-Ons are a versatile and convenient option for travelers on the go. Its foldable design allows for easy storage and portability. The waterproof material provides protection for your belongings.

Specifications

Material
Nylon
Weight
600 g
Dimensions
55 x 40 x 20 cm
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile and convenient design

affiliate-tick

Foldable for easy storage and portability

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

PAXLAMB Carry-on Bag Foldable Flight Bag Travel Duffel Bag Travel Luggage Bag Lightweight Travel Duffle Tote Bag Organizer Storage, Navy Blue Flamingo, Sporting

Best 3 features of the top lightweight luggage bags:

Best lightweight luggage bagsMaterialWeightDimensions
Aristocrat Trolley Lightweight Luggage BagPolypropylene2.6 kg49 x 31 x 73 cm
Storite Travel Duffel BagPolyester500 g50 x 25 x 25 cm
Storite Lightweight Travel BagNylon900 g55 x 25 x 30 cm
Storite Weekender Overnight BagPolyester750 g45 x 20 x 30 cm
Storite Lightweight Travel BackpackPolyester800 g50 x 30 x 20 cm
Aristocrat Polypropylene Lightweight Luggage BagPolypropylene2.5 kg48 x 30 x 65 cm
PAXLamb Foldable Waterproof Carry-OnsNylon600 g55 x 40 x 20 cm

Similar articles for you

Best men's luggage bags: Top picks for trolley bags, rucksacks, duffle bags and more

Travel in style with the best trolley bags starting at 1599 which makes budget travel a possibility

Best luggage for International travel: Trust these sturdy trolley bags to keep your valuables safe and secure

Men's suitcase bags to travel in style: 8 options evergreen options for you

FAQs on lightweight luggage bag

  • What is the average price range for lightweight luggage bags?

    The average price range for lightweight luggage bags is between 2000-5000 rupees, depending on the brand, size, and features.

  • Are lightweight luggage bags durable enough for frequent travel?

    Yes, lightweight luggage bags are designed to be durable and reliable for frequent travel. Look for options with sturdy construction and added warranty coverage for peace of mind.

  • What are the key features to look for in a lightweight luggage bag?

    Key features to consider include lightweight construction, durable materials, ample storage space, and added security features such as combination locks and warranty coverage.

  • What are the newest releases in lightweight luggage bags for 2025?

    The newest releases in lightweight luggage bags for 2025 include innovative designs, ergonomic features, and advanced materials to enhance the travel experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On