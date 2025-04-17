Top 5 dreamy spots that you must add to your 2025 cherry blossom bucket list

Cherry blossom season is a magical time of the year, drawing travellers worldwide to witness nature’s most breathtaking spectacle. From Japan’s iconic sakura-lined avenues to hidden gems where the pink petals bloom in quiet serenity, 2025 promises to be a spectacular year for cherry blossom chasers. Time it right or miss the magic: Your peak bloom guide to 2025’s cherry blossom destinations.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder of Pickyourtrail, recommended five must-visit destinations if you are looking to curate the ultimate cherry blossom bucket list:

1. Yoshina, Japan

This file photo shows flowering cherry blossoms and buds from a sample cherry tree, Somei Yoshino species. Japan's famed cherry trees are getting old but a new AI tool that assesses photos of the delicate pink and white flowers could help preserve them for future generations. The "sakura" season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, with the profusion of the stunning blossoms marking the start of spring. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

Nestled in Nara Prefecture, Yoshino is often regarded as Japan’s most stunning cherry blossom destination. With over 30,000 cherry trees blanketing Mount Yoshino, the landscape transforms into a mesmerizing pink-and-white paradise. For an unforgettable experience, take a cable car up the mountain and witness the sea of Sakura from above.

Best Time to Visit: Early to mid-April

Must-Do Experiences (other than cherry blossoms):

Explore Mount Yoshino, a UNESCO World Heritage site

Stop by the Kinpusenji Temple

2. Kyoto, Japan

In this file photo from 2019, Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko were out to witness the weeping cherry in Kyoto Gyoen national garden in Kyoto. That year everything was imbued with an extra meaning. It was the last cherry blossom season of the Heisei imperial era that began with Akihito’s ascension in 1989. (Yosuke Mizuno / Kyodo News via AP)

No cherry blossom list is complete without Kyoto—a city where centuries-old temples and shrines are framed by delicate pink petals. Maruyama Park, the Philosopher’s Path and the grounds of Kiyomizu-dera Temple are some of the best places to admire the sakura. For a surreal experience, take an evening walk when the blossoms are illuminated by soft lantern lights, creating an ethereal glow.

Best Time to Visit: Late March to mid-April

Must-Do Experiences (other than cherry blossoms):

Maruyama Park, where the famous weeping cherry tree is illuminated at night.

Philosopher's Path, a canal-lined walkway between Ginkaku-ji and Nanzen-ji temples

3. Paris, France

This photograph shows a cherry tree in blossom along the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris on April 6 , 2025. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)(AFP)

While Paris is known as the city of love, it also becomes a dreamy cherry blossom wonderland in the spring. The Jardin des Plantes, Trocadéro Gardens, and the Square Jean XXIII behind Notre Dame offer spectacular sakura displays. For a fairytale-like experience, visit Parc de Sceaux, just outside the city, where a large cherry blossom orchard creates a magical pink canopy.

Best Time to Visit: Late March to early April

Must-Do Experiences (other than cherry blossoms):

Of course, the classic, Eiffel Tower for a romantic dine-in experience

Visit the Louvre, for world-famous works like the Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo, and Winged Victory

Take a Seine River cruise at sunset

According to Raj Varma, Co-Founder and COO of Travjoy, cherry blossoms—delicate pink and white blooms known as “Sakura” in Japan—symbolise renewal, hope and the ephemeral nature of life. He said, “Every spring, these radiant flowers capture millions of hearts around the globe, inspiring festivals, picnics, and stunning photo-ops. If you’re seeking the best spots to witness these blossoms at their peak, plan well, as once the petals appear, they only last an average of 10 days.”

Adding to the list of top destinations from across the globe where you can enjoy nature's pink wonders, Raj Verma suggested -

1. Washington, DC, United States

Visitors pose for photos amid the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

In the US capital, cherry blossoms have become a major tourist draw during the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival. This tradition traces back to 1912, when Japan gifted 3,000 cherry trees to Washington, D.C. as a symbol of friendship between the two nations. Every spring, the city celebrates this unique cultural bond with a variety of events, including parades, music performances, and fireworks. Peak bloom usually occurs between late March and early April, but festivals often run for several weeks to accommodate the weather and the blossoming cycle. You can enjoy walking tours, paddleboat rides, or simply relax on the waterfront under a canopy of blossoms.

2. Vancouver, Canada

It is a little known fact that Vancouver is home to over 40,000 cherry trees and its mild coastal climate, scenic backdrop, and mild spring weather make Vancouver a delightful cherry blossom hotspot. The city is home to the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival which typically runs in April and features guided walks, musical performances, and even a haiku competition that celebrates the season. For a serene escape within the city, visit Queen Elizabeth Park, where blooming cherry trees stand alongside meticulously landscaped gardens. Over at VanDusen Botanical Garden, you can meander through winding pathways draped in pink petals. Downtown Vancouver also boasts numerous cherry-lined streets, perfect for a leisurely stroll beneath a canopy of blossoms.

Tips for cherry blossom travel

• Track Peak Bloom – Cherry blossoms are famously unpredictable. Local temperatures, sunshine and precipitation levels can shift bloom dates by weeks, so keep an eye on local bloom forecasts.

• Arrive Early – Popular spots get busy fast, especially on weekends. Visit in the morning to beat the crowds and capture unobstructed photos.

• Soak in the Culture – Festivals and local celebrations often accompany the blossoms. Embrace the traditions, sample local treats, and engage in cultural activities for the full experience.

• Respect the Environment – Stay on designated paths, never break branches, and clean up after picnics to preserve the beauty for all.