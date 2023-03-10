Top trending spring break travel destinations 2023

Springtime is the perfect time to travel and explore the world as there are numerous festivals and fairs to attend during this transitional season, which is ideal mild weather for sightseeing in many locations. The cherry on top is fewer crowds and in-bloom flowers.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, revealed, “One of the top trending destinations for Indian travellers during spring break this year is Bali, Indonesia. The island offers beautiful beaches, lush greenery, and a rich cultural heritage, making it the perfect destination for those looking for a tropical getaway. Another popular destination is Dubai, UAE, which offers a unique blend of modernity and tradition. The city offers a variety of attractions, including shopping malls, theme parks, and indoor ski slopes.”

He added, “For those looking for a more cultural experience, Singapore is an excellent destination. The city-state offers a variety of attractions, including theme parks, museums, and shopping malls, as well as a rich cultural heritage. Another great destination for Indian tourists during spring break is Malaysia, which offers beautiful beaches, rainforests, and a rich cultural heritage.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, A Krishna Mohan, MD at Southern Travels, suggested some international destinations worth exploring during the spring season:

1. South Africa

South Africa is a great and pocket-friendly holiday destination. Locals claim that March is the most pleasant time to visit South Africa because of the warm and bright days. Excellent weather conditions motivate tourists for beach vacations and wildlife expeditions.

2. Vietnam

Vietnam is a well-liked tourist destination and one of the more economic countries to visit from India. Given the nation's incredible natural beauty, culture, and history, you will undoubtedly feel satisfied during your stay.

3. Cambodia

The main attraction in Cambodia includes its rich historical past, spectacular temples, mouth-watering cuisine, gorgeous beaches and islands, friendly locals, and exciting nightlife. Cambodia is a must-see destination for history buffs.

4. Maldives

Due to the clear skies and the sea, April is one of the greatest months to enjoy breath-taking diving in the Maldives. The Maldives' natural shoreline appears even more immaculate when the sun shines on the sand beaches in the spring. It's the ideal time to take advantage of both beach activities and a relaxing evening on the beach.

5. Europe

Flying to Europe in the spring is ideal, especially if you want to enjoy the benefit of less crowd and cheaper accommodation. Some places display vibrant flowers around this period, while others maintain a cold winter temperature. During this season, you may visit several European nations, including Benelux, Portugal, France and Italy.