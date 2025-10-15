Travel Tips: How to get best student flight discounts

Most airlines offer discounted airfare and additional baggage allowance for student travellers. Student travellers can save on flights and baggage by using airline student programs.(Canva.com)

Globally, some airlines and online travel platforms offer discounted airfare and additional baggage allowance to student travellers. However, there are no definite discount programs - the discount varies from one airline to another, as well as on routes. Prices fluctuate, but here are tips on finding the best student flight discounts and what a few Indian and international airlines offer.

Tips to get the best student discounts:

Airlines' student-discount programs are always changing, so double-check the airlines’ website to see if any new offers are available.

Check discounts on routes, especially to and from the USA and Canada - it might vary from student discounts offered on other routes.

Compare options on multiple booking platforms, and be flexible with travel dates and nearby airports. Set up Price Alerts.

Check the airline website to know who they define as ‘student’ - a few have age restrictions.

Few airlines flying out of India offer great discounts just before the start of the program semester in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

You can find discounted airfare by keeping an eye on newsletters and promotional events like Travel Tuesday.

Always review the terms and conditions for the offer, as they may change or have specific restrictions.

Consider alternative airports, travel dates, and flight times to find the cheapest options. Flexibility is key to securing student airfare discounts. According to Skyscanner.

To access discounted plane tickets, you'll typically need to provide proof of enrollment at a college or university, such as a student ID. In some cases, you need to wait for your documents to be verified before you can move forward with booking at a lower rate, according to Skyscanner.

Makemytrip: If you are a student in any educational institution in India, you can get discounts on flights on MakeMyTrip.com. Select the Student option before booking. Students above 12 years of age are eligible for special fares and/or additional baggage allowances on certain airline bookings. Get special fares provided by the airlines with reduced prices (up to 10% off) only for students. You can also choose from the Special Features of MMT that include free date change, cancellation, and pay with EMI on MakeMyTrip. Carrying valid student ID cards and student visas (where applicable) is mandatory.

Skyscanner: Even if there isn’t a student flying discount available for the airline or route you want to take, you can still find great airfare deals on Skyscanner. Their search engine crawls hundreds of sites to show the best deals out there, whether it’s directly with an airline or an online travel agency.

Air India: Flat 10% off on domestic flights. Special discounts on bookings via the Air India website and app - Select ‘Student’ in the ‘Concession Type’ option on the booking widget. When you choose UPI as your payment method for international bookings, use Promo Code UPIPROMO at checkout to get an additional discount of up to INR 2,000 on the website and up to INR 2,500 on the Air India App. Eligibility includes students between 12-30 years of age as of the date of travel and should be enrolled in a full-time course for at least one academic year.

Indigo: The Student Offer is only applicable to bookings made for students between the ages of 12 and 30 years, for travel on the domestic and international flights offered by IndiGo. The airline offers a discount of up to 10% on the base fare to passengers who have selected Student Fare while booking IndiGo-operated domestic flights only through the IndiGo website (goindigo.in) or the IndiGo mobile app (whether Android or iOS)(“Student Offer”). Additionally, IndiGo offers

Total Check-in baggage allowance of 25Kgs (1 pc only), including the additional allowance of 10 kg on domestic flights.

Total Check-in baggage allowance of 30kgs/35kgs/40kgs/45kgs (2 pieces only, not exceeding more than 32kgs per baggage), basis the sector, including the additional allowance of 10 kgs on international flights.

SpiceJet: Students belonging to a recognised university will get up to 10% discount on base fare on all bookings made online at www.spicejet.com and through their Reservations Helpline. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other promotional scheme or discount offer. The offer is valid for students aged 12 years and above, carrying a valid ID proof from any bona fide school or university. Bookings made under the Student Discount Fare on direct domestic flights will be entitled to a free check-in baggage allowance of 1 piece not more than 25 kg.

Emirates: Emirates offers exclusive discounts and extra benefits on journeys around the world for students between the ages of 16 and 31 years, including generous baggage allowances and 10kg more or 1 additional piece of baggage. Just use the promo code STUDENT when booking online to make the most of special student offers. If your travel plans change, you’ll have flexible options to change your flight.

Lufthansa: Lufthansa’s student program requires students to create a free Travel ID account on Lufthansa’s site and upload proof of full‑time enrollment. As of 2025, your verification will last for one year, allowing you to search via the Student Fares page to see discounted rate options after you’ve been verified. In addition to student airfare discounts, you’ll also be eligible for different luggage allowances, flexible rebooking, and a refundable fare (Source: Skyscanner).

KLM: To avail KLM’s student discounts,

You have to be between 18 and 29 years old.

You have to be a full-time student enrolled at an educational institution.

Student fares are only available in Economy Class.

Student fares are only valid for trips of at least 21 days

Student fares might not be available on all flights and for all destinations.

BYOjet for Students promo codes: BYOjet for Students (formerly StudentUniverse) remains the leading platform for student fares (ages 18–25), with savings up to 30% on top airlines. After you submit your age, you’ll need to verify your student status to unlock eligible student fares on the site. When planning your trip, compare their prices with standard airline fares to find the best deal and help you stay within your budget. (Source: Skyscanner).

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.