Valley of Flowers trek is open for tourists: Best time to visit, itinerary, and all you need to know if you visit

On June 1, the trek opened for the 2026 season, ready to welcome tourists from across the globe. Nestled deep between tall mountains, with the Pushpavati River flowing right through it and the stunning Tipra Glacier viewpoint at the far end, the Valley of Flowers is a must-visit destination. So, if you plan to go on the hike, here's everything you should know.

The Valley of Flowers trek is one of the most well-known in India. Every year, nature and mountain lovers eagerly await the monsoon season, when the wildflowers bloom, to visit this scenic destination. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this trek is home to rare flowers, including the sacred Brahma Kamal, that you won’t see growing like this anywhere else in the world.

Apart from being surrounded by captivating nature, the trek is also popular among tourists because they can climb to one of the world’s highest Gurudwaras, Hemkund Sahib, which is perched by a sacred lake at 14,000 ft above sea level. From here, you get a stunning view of Ghangaria and the Valley of Flowers far below, while standing at the edge of a huge glacial lake right near the gurudwara.

Apart from its cultural relevance, the Valley of Flowers trek is moderate on the difficulty scale, making it a perfect choice for beginners with a fairly good fitness level. The trek usually spans 6 days, and the highest altitude on your journey is approximately 14,107 ft.

Best time to visit The park is open from June 1 to October 31, but the most vibrant floral displays and best trekking conditions are in July and August.

However, from July to September, new flowers bloom each week. Even in June, before peak bloom, the lush greenery and mountain views are stunning. The valley is home to more than 500 documented flower species.