Why Ganesh Emporium belongs on your Udaipur itinerary; an interview with Designer Vipul Shah

Ganesh Emporium's restored 17th century haveli houses antique textiles, art, artefacts and Vipul Shah bags across its atmospheric galleries in Udaipur. (Ganesh Emporium Udaipur) Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Udaipur is one of those cities where I can set out with a perfectly sensible plan and still end up stopping every few minutes to look at something. A carved doorway. An old balcony. A tiny shop tucked into a lane. A lake view that makes you forget you were supposed to be somewhere else.

It is also a city where shopping can become part of the travel experience. Not the frantic kind where you rush in, buy something because a guidebook told you to and leave. The kind where the building, the people, the craftsmanship and the stories become part of what you remember.

That is exactly what seems to be happening at Ganesh Emporium. The Udaipur institution began in 1980 as a tiny 100-square-foot shop after Vipul Shah's parents and uncles moved from Ahmedabad to the city. Today, it occupies a restored 17th-century haveli with 65 galleries, filled with antique textiles, vintage Pichwais, miniature paintings, old artefacts and collections gathered by the family over decades. And travellers are increasingly planning their Udaipur days around a visit.

Vipul Shah is the founder of Vipul Shah Bags and part of the family behind Udaipur's Ganesh Emporium, which began in 1980. He draws on his family's collection of antique textiles to create bags that carry the history and craft traditions of Rajasthan.

Speaking exclusively to HT Travel, Vipul Shah says this change happened slowly.

“I don't think it happened overnight. It happened quietly over the years. People weren't just coming to shop anymore. They were coming to experience the place itself.”

That last bit is what caught my attention. Because you can buy a bag online. You can even find plenty of beautiful bags in other cities. What you cannot replicate is walking through an old Udaipur haveli, looking at fabrics that have already lived another life and hearing the stories behind them.

How a 100-square-foot shop became a Udaipur destination The Shah family's story is closely tied to Udaipur. Ganesh Emporium started small, but each generation added something to the business. There was the preservation of textiles, the collecting of art, restoration work within the haveli and new ideas brought in by the younger generation. When Vipul joined the family business after graduating, he began looking at the family's antique textile collection differently. Those fabrics eventually became the foundation for Vipul Shah Bags.

Some of the textiles used in the bags have histories of their own. They may have been wedding textiles, dowry embroidery or tribal costumes. In other words, the material had already had a life before it became part of a handbag. That is quite a nice way to shop for a holiday souvenir. You are not simply taking home something made in Udaipur. You are taking home something with a story that started long before your visit. Vipul says he first realised Ganesh Emporium had become more than a shopping stop when people began contacting the family before even planning the rest of their Udaipur trip.

“They weren't asking what to buy. They were asking when they could spend time at the haveli.”

And that says quite a lot.