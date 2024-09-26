World Tourism Day 2024: Date, history, theme, host country, wishes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share

World Tourism Day 2024: World Tourism Day is annually celebrated to recognize the role of tourism in economic development and its social and cultural impact worldwide. It also aims to create a sustainable tourism industry for future generations. This year, the day focuses on the connection between tourism and peace. Read on to know the day's date, history, significance, and theme. Also, celebrate it by sending your loved ones special wishes, images and greetings. This year, World Tourism Day focuses on the connection between tourism and peace.

World Tourism Day 2024 date and theme:

World Tourism Day falls on September 27, Friday. This year, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced ‘Tourism and Peace’ as the theme for World Tourism Day. The theme highlights the vital role of the tourism sector in fostering peace and understanding between nations and cultures and supporting reconciliation processes.

World Tourism Day 2024: Host country

In 2024, Georgia will host World Tourism Day. The country will showcase its rich culture, stunning landscapes, and commitment to sustainable practices as the host country.

World Tourism Day 2024 history:

World Tourism Day commemorates the adoption of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) statutes in 1970. Established by the United Nations in 1980, the day laid the foundation for global tourism, which intends to connect people across borders. Meanwhile, in 1997, UNWTO started the tradition of selecting a host country every year to highlight the significance of tourism on an international level.

World Tourism Day 2024 wishes, greetings and images:

Wishing you a fabulous World Tourism Day! May your travels inspire and uplift you, reminding you of the incredible world we share!

On this special day, let’s appreciate the beauty of our planet and the joy of travel. Happy World Tourism Day!

Happy World Tourism Day! May your travels be safe, enriching, and full of amazing encounters!

Wishing you an adventurous World Tourism Day! Explore new horizons and immerse yourself in the diverse cultures that make our world unique!

Happy World Tourism Day! May your journeys be filled with wonder and discovery as you explore the beauty of our planet!

Wishing everyone a joyful World Tourism Day! Let’s celebrate the connections we make through travel and the cultures we embrace!

Happy World Tourism Day! Here’s to new adventures, breathtaking landscapes, and the stories we’ll tell along the way!

On this World Tourism Day, may you find inspiration in every corner of the globe and create unforgettable memories!

World Tourism Day 2024 Facebook and WhatsApp status:

Travel not only to see new places but to see with new eyes. Happy World Tourism Day.

Travel far, travel wide, and travel often! Celebrating World Tourism Day today!

Wishing everyone a day filled with adventure and wanderlust! Happy World Tourism Day.

Celebrating the beauty of travel today! Where will your adventures take you? #WorldTourismDay.

Happy World Tourism Day! Let’s explore, discover, and create memories!

On this World Tourism Day, let’s appreciate the beauty of our planet and the joy of travel.

Every journey begins with a single step. Happy World Tourism Day! Where will your feet take you?

On this World Tourism Day, let’s make memories that last a lifetime! What’s your next destination? #Wanderlust.