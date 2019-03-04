Lok Sabha elections 2019: How are MPs elected, how are members nominated

The election to the 17th Lok Sabha will be held by the Election Commission of India before the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance completes its five-year term in May this year.

The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power with a spectacular win in 2014, winning a clear majority with 282 seats. The Congress party was a distant second with 45 members.

Here are the frequently asked questions about the general elections in India:

Q. When will be the Lok Sabha election held?

A. The members of the current Lok Sabha were elected in the last general elections held between April 7, 2014, and May 12, 2014. The current NDA government took office on May 26, 2014. As Lok Sabha members are elected for five years, the term of the current House will officially end by May 2019. Elections for the next Lok Sabha will have to be held before May to enable a new government to be formed.

Q. How are members of the Lok Sabha elected?

A. The members of the Lok Sabha are elected through general elections held on the basis of universal adult suffrage. The Parliament, from time to time, by law makes provision with respect to all matters relating to, or in connection with, elections to the Lok Sabha, including the preparation of electoral rolls, the delimitation of constituencies and all other matters necessary for securing the due constitution of the Lok Sabha. When the seat of a member elected to the House becomes vacant or is declared vacant or their election is declared void, the same is filled through a by-election.

Q. What are the qualifications to become a Lok Sabha member?

A. A person should be a citizen of India, not less than 25 years of age and possess such other qualifications as may be prescribed by or under any law made by Parliament.

Q. What are the maximum number of seats required for forming the government and minimum to be called the opposition?

A. A party needs more than half the seats or at least 273 to prove the majority in the Lok Sabha.

Under Parliament rules, the biggest opposition party in the House has to have at least 10% of the total strength of the Lower house, or 55 seats, to be eligible for the post of Leader of Opposition.

However, the 16th Lok Sabha does not have a Leader of the Opposition and the Congress with 45 MPs is the largest opposition party.

Q. What is the strength of the Lok Sabha?

A. The strength of the members in the Lok Sabha can go maximum up to 552 out of which 530 represent the states and 20 represent the Union territories. And, two members from the Anglo-Indian community are nominated by the President.

The Lok Sabha has 131 seats reserved for the representatives of Scheduled Castes (84) and Scheduled Tribes (47) communities. The Lok Sabha has a quorum of 10% of the total membership of the house. Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of Lok Sabha constituencies at 80.

The current Lok Sabha comprises 523 seats and of which 22 are vacant.

Q. Who are the nominated members of the 16th Lok Sabha?

A. Richard Hay and George Baker have been nominated by the President under Article 331 of the Constitution of India.

Q. What is the number of female and male MPs in the current Lok Sabha?

A. There are 66 female members and 457 male members.

Q. Who is the longest serving member in the 16th Lok Sabha?

A. Lok Janshakti Party’s Ram Vilas Paswan and Congress’ Kamal Nath, now chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, are the longest serving members in the current Lok Sabha.

Q, Who is the oldest and the youngest MPs?

A. The BJP’s Lal Krishna Advani at 91 is the oldest and Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party is the youngest member at 30 years of age.

(Source: Parliament of India website)

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 14:38 IST