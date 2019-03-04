Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress gears up for Lok Sabha polls

The Delhi Congress has started gearing up for the Lok Sabha campaigns and internal party meetings to revive the fortunes of the party.

In the last one month, since former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit took over as the Delhi Congress president, the party has already conducted over a dozen zone meetings in various constituencies.

Over 50 booth-level meetings have been conducted in different parts of the city, where members of resident welfare associations (RWAs) have also participated with party leaders to discuss their expectations.

Congress leaders said that door-to-door campaigns are also going on in “full swing”.

“We are meeting people and we are also conducting meetings with local units. Sheila Dikshit ji is herself chairing zone meetings in each constituency every week. She has already chaired 10 meetings,” said a senior party leader.

The party did not manage to score a single seat in the 2014 parliamentary polls, the dry spell continued in 2015 assembly elections when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wave swept the city leaving Congress with no representation in the Delhi Assembly despite ruling the national capital for three consecutive terms.

On Sunday, while addressing another party workers’ meet at Badarpur, Dikshit said that the Congress was confident of a “landslide victory” in the upcoming polls.

Amid the heated campaigning, when asked about the declaration of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies, Dikshit said that the names will be announced “soon”.

Dikshit had on Saturday ruled out an alliance with the AAP in Delhi for the elections, after a long back-and-forth between the two parties. The AAP also released the names of its candidates in six of the seven seats.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 01:57 IST