Government looking at dropping key bills to focus on others

With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may give a silent burial to the contentious triple talaq and the citizenship amendment bills, as well as the long-pending land acquisition legislation.

Since the first two bills have run into Opposition protests in Rajya Sabha, the BJP leadership has decided not to pursue them in the ongoing last session of Parliament that ends on February 13. Non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties have claimed victory by not allowing the ruling side to push its luck in the Upper House. The NDA’s tactical decision has created space for passage of other bills by avoiding divisive and controversial ones at least till the elections.

At a meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, the government announced it would not pursue the triple talaq and the citizenship amendment bills. The NDA is also facing heat over the citizenship amendment bill in the north-east where indigenous bodies are opposed to the proposal to allow non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to become Indian citizens.

The amendments to the land acquisition act, to allow more flexibility in acquiring land, have long been pushed to the backburner by the Narendra Modi government. Along with the instant talaq and citizenship bills, it will lapse on June 3 when the 16th Lok Sabha comes to an end.

According to law, a bill that originates in Lok Sabha but is pending in Rajya Sabha lapses after the term of the Lok Sabha ends. A bill that originates in and is passed by Rajya Sabha but is pending in Lok Sabha also lapses, as do bills passed by Lok Sabha but are pending in Rajya Sabha.

The Modi government has been able to get House approval for many reforms bills but a few social or financial reform bills have got stuck, making it a mixed bag for the government’s legislative agenda. Analysts said if the NDA manages to retain power, it would be able to attain majority in Rajya Sabha next year.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien dubbed the developments “a big win for the Opposition. The government is not only on the back foot but clean bowled.”

“The government and the opposition and other parties reached an understanding on the bills to be taken up during the ongoing Budget Session. As a result, six legislative proposals including the one to replace an ordinance will be taken up,” a Rajya Sabha official said.

During the meeting, Naidu appealed to the two sides to decide on the bills that could be taken up. “This session being the last one before general elections, a sincere effort shall be made to ensure proper functioning of the House to send out the right message,” Naidu told the ruling and the Opposition sides.

The National Medical Commission Bill, currently enacted through an ordinance, will lapse as it is unlikely to get the nod from the Upper House. It allowed a panel to administer the tainted Medical Council of India till a new body replaces the MCI.

The bills that are likely to be passed in the Upper House include The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to replace an ordinance, The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (to make leprosy as a ground for divorce) and the Aadhaar and other Laws (Amendment) Bill.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 06:58 IST