Hate for Modi is only thing common among opposition parties, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the opposition saying that they are a group which is bankrupt of ideas and only united by their hate for Modi.

PM Modi targeted the opposition for having no regard for institutions such as armed forces, police and CBI. “All they have in common is hatred for me. They are now even questioning the Election Commission. They believe they are right and everyone else is wrong,” he said.

Speaking at a rally in Kerala’s Thrissur, he said the people have installed him as chowkidaar (watchman) and he will make sure there is no wrongdoing under his watch.

In his second visit to Kerala in a month, PM Modi attacked the Left front government for attacking the cultural ethos of the state with its stand on the entry of women in Sabarimala. “Cultural ethos of Kerala are under attack from the party in power. People can see the manner in which the communist government is disrespecting all aspects of state’s culture. I don’t understand why they are targeting our culture which has stood the test of time,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that nothing separates the Congress-led UDF from the Left in Kerala. “LDF and UDF are the same. The Congress says one thing in Delhi and one in Kerala,” Modi said.

He also alleged the while the Left and the Congress claim to be champions of women rights, their actions speak otherwise. “They don’t care about women, why else will they oppose triple talaq. Has there ever been a woman chief minister from the Left?” he added.

Kerala have been witnessing protests since the Supreme Court order to open the doors of the Sabarimala shrine to women of all ages, overturning a traditional ban on women of childbearing age from entering the temple.

Female devotees aged between 10 and 50 had for decades been barred from the shrine on grounds that the presiding deity is a celibate, and the court ruling enraged traditionalists in Kerala. The LDF government of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was determined to uphold the court verdict.

Modi also aimed at the Congress for its leader Kapil Sibal attending an event in London where a man identifying himself as a cyber expert said voting machines used in India were being rigged, an allegation that triggered a spat between political parties.

“Entire nation was amused to see a press conference in London, when India’s democratic ethos was questioned on foreign soil. Who was spotted in that press conference? A top Congress leader. Is this how you respect our democracy?” he asked.

