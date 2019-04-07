Lok Sabha election: Development, not sacrilege to be poll issue, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said development in the state during previous the SAD-BJP government and the present Congress government and not sacrilege incidents will be main issue in the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to the media during a meeting with SAD workers of the Bathinda (Urban) assembly segment, Sukhbir said the Congress did the biggest sacrilege by attacking the Golden Temple (Operation Bluestar), 1984 anti-Sikh riots and false oath taken by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh before assembly polls by swearing to “gutka sahib”.

“The Congress is trying to sell the issue of sacrilege, but it wouldn’t. People want practical delivery things in the form of development,” he said.

He said that in past one and half month across the state, he has seen strong resentment against state government and Captain Amarinder has proved to be most incompetent CM state has ever seen. “People will vote for a strong Prime minister who has a vision and plan, who can deliver, and Narendra Modi fits on all these parameters,” he said.

He said that SAD core committee will meet on April 10 or 11 where decision will be taken about candidates on remaining seats.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 22:32 IST