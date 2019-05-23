Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jagan Mohan Reddy grabs Andhra Pradesh

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), headed by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, recorded a landslide victory in the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, defeating N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In Andhra Pradesh, assembly elections were held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

According to trends shown on Election Commission’s website, the YSRCP is winning around 150 out of 175 assembly seats in the state, an increase of a whopping 83 seats compared to what it secured in 2014. The TDP, which formed the first government in the truncated Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the combined state in 2014 by winning 102 seats, is expected to end up with just 24 seats — a sharp fall of 78 seats.

The YSRCP also swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state by establishing leads in 24 out of 25 parliamentary constituencies, leaving the remaining one to the TDP.

A party functionary familiar with the developments said the legislature party meeting of the YSRC would be held at his newly-built party office-cum-residence at Tadepalli in Amaravati on May 25, where the newly-elected MLAs will elect Reddy as the legislature party leader.

Reddy declared that he would take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh at a public gathering in Vijayawada on May 30.

Soon after it became clear that the YSRCP is recording a landslide victory, Reddy called up Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra and took his blessings. The seer fixed the auspicious date on May 30 for the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Reddy said it was a historic victory and a record in the annals of Andhra Pradesh. “I will try my best to give a clean and effective government and you will see the results within a year,” he said. Reddy thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for bestowing him with a huge mandate in the assembly elections. “The victory was not an unexpected one. We have anticipated it much earlier, after having seen the overwhelming response from the people,” he said.

The YSRCP chief reiterated that he would continue to pursue the demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. “It has been our demand for a long time and it was our agenda in the elections,” he said.

For YSRCP, the victory has not come so easily. He had to put in tremendous hard work and display a lot of patience and perseverance to achieve the goal in his decade-long political journey.

In fact, Jaganmohan Reddy’s victory was expected in 2014 itself and almost all the exit polls predicted it. However, he missed the bus because of the TDP’s last-minute alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the support extended by film star Pawan Kalyan.

The loss in 2014 made the YSRCP chief more resolute to fulfil his ambition. In the last five years, the YSRCP chief went more and more aggressive, building up an extensive network of the party and always remaining among the people, taking up various issues and highlighting the government’s failures.

His marathon 3,640-km-long padayatra (march) for 14 months brought him closer to the people, who were charmed by his way of approach and it made him a “man of the masses”. At the same time, Reddy engaged political strategist Prashant Kishor and his team to do all the planning, including poll management at the booth level and attracting the neutral voters through social media. He also established a relationship with the BJP bosses in Delhi, which helped him counter every political move of the TDP.

He came up with a set of nine promises, which he called “Navaratnas” (nine jewels), and took them to the people. Apart from the anti-incumbency, lack of any other effective alternative political party also helped Jaganmohan Reddy.

Prof P Bobby Vardhan, head of journalism department of Andhra University, said, “He [Naidu] betrayed all sections of people, who reposed faith in. And above all, he became more and more intolerant towards people who questioned him.”

First Published: May 23, 2019 23:41 IST