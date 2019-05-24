Lok Sabha election results 2019: PM’s popularity, nationalism help BJP tide over Rajasthan state polls defeat

Months after people voted out a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, they handed the party and its allies all 25 Lok Sabha seats from Rajasthan.

BJP’s Bhilwara candidate sitting MP Subhash Chand Baheria, won by a margin of 6.1 lakh votes.

In Rajsamand, former BJP MLA Diya Kumari was ahead by 4.91 lakh votes, while in Pali sitting MP and Union minister PP Chaudhary was leading by 4.70 lakh votes.

In Nagaur, BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal defeated the

Congress’ Jyoti Mirdha by 1,78,825.

Prominent losing candidates include, chief minister’s son Vaibhav Gehlot from his home seat Jodhpur, former Union ministers Jitendra Singh from Alwar and Namo Narain Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur.

The BJP not only increased its vote share to 58.5% from 54% in 2014, the winning margin for most of its candidates was also higher than it was five years ago, indicating that they primarily voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had addressed eight rallies in the run up to polls focusing on nationalism, national security and attacking the people-friendly image of chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan saw a voter turnout of 66.07% in two phases of polling conducted on April 29 and May 6. Polling was 3 percentage points higher than in 2014 This, according to experts, indicates that there was a pro-incumbency vote for Modi, aided by on-ground mobilisation of voters.

