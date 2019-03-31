Lok Sabha elections 2019: 12 things to know about Kerala’s Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi’s second seat

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad seat in Kerala apart from Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress announced on Sunday.

“All southern states requested the Congress president to contest from their states. After enough deliberations he decided to contest from Wayanad, which shares its borders with two other states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” said senior Congress leader AK Antony at a press conference in New Delhi.

Here are 12 things to know about Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi’s second seat in Kerala

1. North Kerala seat is a Congress bastion. 450 km north of Thiruvananthapuram

2. It was carved out during restructuring of constituencies in 2008

3. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Congress’s late M I Shanavas won

4. It is a bordering district with Karnataka. Sizeable SC/ST population

5. Congress feels Rahul Gandhi’s presence will also help in other southern states

6. It feels his presence can check BJP which is riding on Sabarimala wave

7. With Left losing grounds in the state, BJP is vigorously trying to take its space

8. The hilly district is known for its spices and a favourite getaway

9. Its pepper Malabar garbled and un-garbled are world famous

10. This district is also Maoist infested. A top leader was killed in encounter last month

11. Farmers key. Price crash of cash crops one of the planks

12. 30% forest land in least populous district in the state

Wayanad fact file Hindus: 49.48%

Muslims: 28.65

Christians: 21.34

Others: 0.53

Total number of voters: 13, 25, 788

Female: 6,70,002

Male: 6,55,786

Seven assembly constituencies- Manathawady, Sulthan Bathery, Nilambur, Wandoor, Eranad, Thiruvambady, Kalpetta

