Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP candidates to hard sell statehood, work in education during Lok Sabha campaign

Demand for full statehood to Delhi, the ‘inability’ of the municipal agencies’ and the Central government to stop the sealing of commercial establishments, and promoting the party’s work in unauthorised colonies and in the health and education sectors will be the focus areas of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Lok Sabha candidates

during their door-to-door campaigns to be launched anytime soon.

The party’s six Lok Sabha candidates, whose names were announced by the leadership on Saturday, have also planned a number of gatherings with the residents and traders of their respective constituencies.

The leaders have also scheduled meetings with the MLAs and councillors of the assembly segments and wards falling under their constituencies to chalk out ground-level election strategies.

The AAP’s convener for Delhi, Gopal Rai, on Saturday announced the names of six candidates — Atishi from East Delhi, Gugan Singh from northwest, Raghav Chadha from south, Dilip Pandey from northeast, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Rai said the candidate for west Delhi will be announced soon and the party was considering “2-3 names”.

AAP’s New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Brijesh Goyal said that since the city’s main markets — such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, Khan Market, Defence Colony, Karol Bagh, Amar Colony and Lajpat Nagar — fall under his constituency, he will prominently highlight the issue of sealing in these markets and the hardships caused by the action.

Goyal said that he would hold public meetings in Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar and RK Puram on Sunday. “We will tell the traders about the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in stopping the sealing drive, which adversely affected businesses in prominent markets such as Meharchand Market, Amar Colony and Lajpat Nagar,” he said.

Goyal added that full statehood for Delhi will be another key issue. He said he would explain to the traders and residents in the region that how the government will have more powers to deal with issues like sealing if Delhi gets full statehood.

AAP’s south Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha said that he will be attending a meeting with the party MLAs and councillors from the area to chalk out a strategy of campaigning and also hold a public rally in Mahipalpur on Sunday.

“Door-to-door campaign is our key strategy and we will stick to it. We will approach the public and tell them about the good governance of the AAP, especially in education, health sectors and our government’s commitment towards development in unauthorised colonies. We will tell them why full statehood is required for Delhi,” he said.

The south Delhi constituency largely has rural and urbanised villages, unauthorised, resettlement colonies and slums.

It has a relatively small population of urban voters.

“Chronic issues such as water, sewage, arterial roads, traffic, regularisation of unauthorised colonies has remained unaddressed by the MPs. A lot of work has been done under the

AAP government and the remaining will be taken up on a war footing once we have AAP leaders in the Lok Sabha from Delhi,” he said.

