Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP fields 31-year-old Namgyal from Ladakh constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced 31-year-old Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as its candidate for Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency.

Ladakh goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. State BJP president Ravinder Raina said, “Namgyal is a strong and an energetic young man. He is a true follower and a close aide of Dalai Lama.”

The young leader, who serving as the current chief executive councillor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), remained private secretary to the former BJP MP and renowned Buddhist spiritual leader, Thupstan Chhewang.

A graduate from University of Jammu, Namgyal took over as CEC of the hill development council on November 10 last year following mass revolt in Ladakh unit of the BJP.

The then CEC Dorjey Mottup had also resigned to register his protest against the BJP government over non-fulfillment of promises made by them in 2014 parliamentary polls.

Holding political importance, the vast and sparsely populated Ladakh constituency has 1,56,888 voters (85,763 in Kargil and 71,125 in Leh), out of which 79,432 are male and 77,456 are female. Namgyal’s nomination comes a three days after the BJP announced the candidature of Tejasvi Surya, 28, from the high profile Bangalore South seat in Karnataka for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The young leaders’ nominations is seen as an encouragement to the youth. Amandeep Mathur, a local, wrote on Namgyal’s Facebook page,“After Tejasvi Surya, BJP gave chance to another bright youth from Ladakh parliamentary seat. His work in Ladakh speaks volume. Earlier, he was a leader of Ladakhi students in Jammu. He has no background or influence. Hope this new generation of young BJP MPs will bring a positive change in the outlook of youngsters towards the politics.”

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will address a public rally on April 3 in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani area, the home constituency of Raina.

“However, PM’s April 8 rally in Jammu is yet to be finalised,” he added.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: All you need to know about Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 14:18 IST