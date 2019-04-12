Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress goes to Election Commission over BJP ‘dragging’ forces in politics

The Congress on Friday approached the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for allegedly “dragging” the armed forces in politics repeatedly.

Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Randeep Singh Surjewala also raised the issues of Union minister Smriti Irani submitting “contradictory affidavits” to the Election Commission on her educational qualifications and also about a web series on Modi.

Speaking to the media after meeting the EC, Singhvi said PM, the President of the ruling party and its other leaders are “shamelessly dragging the armed forces for cheap politics.”

“Never in the history has this happened,” he said, adding the web series on Modi is also a violation of the Model Code of Conduct as it is biographical in nature and it should be banned immediately.

“If the person makes another violation, he/she should be barred from two days of campaigning, similarly three and four days for the third and fourth violation,” he said.

Speaking about Irani’s qualification, Surjewala said the Congress is not commenting on her qualification, saying they believe that even the illiterate can also hold high positions.

“But the question is the people have been cheated and the Minister has lied to them about her qualifications.”

The Congress has submitted a memorandum to the EC over Irani repeatedly lying about her qualifications.

“There is no information about the degree of the PM and also his favorite minister Irani. There are no classmates of the PM and Irani who are coming out. This is a very serious issue as the people have been cheated repeatedly.”

Surjewala demanded that the EC should disqualify Irnai for changing her qualifications multiple times.

He also said that there should a strict action and sacking of Union minister Maneka Gandhi for her Muslim remarks and for dividing people.

Addressing an election rally she had said that she would not give jobs to Muslims if they did not vote for her.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 20:58 IST