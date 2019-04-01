Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress is scared of losing elections, says Himachal CM Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the Congress is scared of losing Lok Sabha elections as it has not yet announced the candidates on all seats in the state. Congress has declared candidates on the Mandi and Shimla seats so far but is yet to announce names for the remaining two constituencies of Kangra and Hamirpur.

He said this while addressing the gathering at a seminar organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha of Shillai at Kafota of Shillai Legislative Assembly Constituency of Sirmaur district.

“The Centre and the state governments are trying to provide employment opportunities in the private sector and we are also providing training to the youth of the country,” said Thakur.

The CM said, “The ten-year tenure of the Congress Party had fewer achievements and more scams and corruption and that is why no one is interested in taking the ticket while the BJP government worked for public welfare in the last five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched various welfare schemes for farmers, women, youth and every other community in his tenure.”

“The state government is helping in skill development of the youth through Kaushal Vikas Nigam scheme. The state government started the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana (MSY) and the Himachal Pradesh Yuva Aajeevika Yojana to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth ,” the CM said.

The state government is doing developmental works in the all the Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Himachal Pradesh with the main aim of the overall development of the state,” he added. He said people know that we need strong leadership, which only the PM has and the BJP will win all the four seats of Himachal Pradesh.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:44 IST