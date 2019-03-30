Lok Sabha elections 2019| It’s fight between justice and injustice: Rahul Gandhi at Yamunanagar rally

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections a fight between justice and injustice as he sounded the poll bugle in Haryana with a day-long roadshow starting from Yamunanagar.

Accusing PM Narendra Modi of doing injustice to the people of this country, especially the poor, Rahul said, “The Congress bats for the poor and weaker sections, while Modi protects the rich.”

“Modi ji promised Rs 15 lakh to the people of this country, but his government instead withdrew money from their accounts in the name of crop insurance schemes,” Rahul said, and added that only 15 “richest” people of the country “benefitted” from the Modi’s regime.

He said the Congress was fighting against the ideology of the BJP, RSS and Modi. “We are uniting people, whom they have divided by spreading hatred and anger,” he added.

‘Can’t lie like Modi’

The Congress president said he derived the idea of NYAY from PM Modi’s Rs 15-lakh speech. “But I cannot lie like him. We have done our research and come to the conclusion that the Indian government is capable of providing Rs 3.6-lakh crore to about 20% population in 5 years,” he added.

Rahul said PM Modi has created two Hindustans, one for the rich and another for the poor. “The Modi government takes credit for Start Up India and Make In India schemes but only the rich are reaping profits from them. Rafale deal is one example where the government gave away Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani’s company which did not have any experience in making aircraft.”

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 06:23 IST