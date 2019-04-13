Lok Sabha elections 2019 live updates- External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj interacts with Indians living across the globe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in the state, ahead of polling for 14 constituencies on April 18, when the southern part of the state will vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Voting in Karnataka was split between two phases, the second and third, and the two leaders will be addressing constituencies in the southern region on the day.

PM Modi will also address rallies in Tamil Nadu.

Follow live updates here:

8: 40 PM IST We have defended border and made new friends across the globe: Sushma Swaraj BJP government has been successful in defending the country’s border along with bring up the foreign allies all over the world. We had been giving appropriate answer to the neighbour whenever it was needed, and the entire world supported our actions: Foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj





8:37 PM IST Sushma Swaraj interacts with Indians living across the globe External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj interacts with Indians living across the globe. LIVE: Smt. @SushmaSwaraj is interacting with Indians living across the globe. #ModiAgainSaysIndia https://t.co/1wHRY4TqHz — BJP (@BJP4India) April 13, 2019





8:18 pm IST Congress failed to construct a war memorial in 70 year: PM Modi In 70 years, Congress constructed several of structures for their family but no war memorial was constructed for our Army. But BJP government constructed a War memorial in Delhi within five years: PM Modi in Bengaluru





8:00 PM IST India's stance against Terror changed in these five years: PM Modi Just five years ago, India would live in fear of terrorist attacks. Terrorist would attack the country every second year, but after our government people now know that terrorist cannot even think of seeing towards India: PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru





7:59 PM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Bengaluru Prime Minister Narendra Modi address election rally in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. PM Modi addresses public meeting in Bengaluru South. Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE. #ModiAgainSaysIndia https://t.co/N2HD45lHxx — BJP (@BJP4India) April 13, 2019





7: 28 pm IST Demonetisation brought Indian economy to a halt: Rahul Gandhi Demonetisation was solely put to action to take money out from your pockets and deposit it in the pockets of billionaires of India, we will make sure you get your money back. The economy which was shattered after you lost your buying power, will return to boom once we deposit money back into your pockets: Congress President Rahul Gandhi





7: 22 pm IST Congress president questions Farm insurance scheme Farm insurance was given to private companies. You pay premium and it doesn’t come to you but goes to Anil Ambani. We promised farm loan waiver and the government has already written off Rs 11,000 crore worth of loans: Congress President Rahul Gandhi





7: 19 pm IST NYAY would help poor without damaging economy: Rahul Gandhi NYAY is a well planned scheme, our task force worked day and night to make sure, we provide financial help to poor without negatively affecting the economy: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka’s Mysore





7: 15 pm IST Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses poll rally in Karnataka Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses poll rally in Karnataka’s Mysore. LIVE: Congress President @RahulGandhi addresses public meeting in Mysore, Karnataka. #NYAYforKarnataka https://t.co/DhnCbXWZEf — Congress (@INCIndia) April 13, 2019





5: 16 pm IST The number of loans offered in 2006-2014 is double to what was offered since independence, we will investigate the matter: PM Modi The amount of loans that banks had given from independence to 2006, they gave twice as many loans between then and 2014. We will know the commissions they received only when we investigate. Chowkidaar has put a stop to this so they are angry. They are running away but where will they go. Yeh Modi hai, duniya mein kahin par bhi chhipe par yeh chowkidaar unko laakar rahega : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka’s Mangaluru





5: 12 pm IST Proclaiming one’s rights has become a crime in Congress ruled Southern states: PM Modi Politics, judiciary everything has its place but even proclaiming one’s rights has become a crime. In Kerala the communists have created such a situation that no person cannot take the name of Aiyappa. If you say Sabarimala then your jailed. Is this democracy? Can’t you say Aiyappa? This maha milawati Congress culture has not only affected us but also weakened the armed forces and destroyed the economy: PM Modi in Karnataka’s Mangaluru





5: 03 pm IST Congress wasted opportunities in 20th century: PM Modi 20th century gave Congress a chance, but it used entire opportunities for the upliftment of one family. They failed to develop the country. But our government has worked for entire nation, we did not ignore works of Dr. Abdul Kalam or Dr. Radha Krishnan, Congress did: PM Modi in Karnataka’s Mangaluru





4: 57 pm IST PM Modi compares Congress’s nepotism to BJP’s nationalism Congress and JDS and many such parties are only about family but we are for nationalism. They only think of giving every family member the benefit of power, we are working hard to bring forward the hardest working people. Their belief is Vanshodaya (Nepotism) ours is Antyodaya





4: 54 pm IST This election will decide fate of new India: PM Modi This election is not about who will be the MP or Prime Minister and not only about selecting a government. This is about deciding what 21st century India, new India will be: PM Modi in Karnataka





4: 24 pm IST Will fill government job vacancies within a year: Rahul Gandhi Unemployment is at the highest in the past 45 years but 20 lakh government jobs are vacant. The Congress party will fill these vacancies within a year. 10 lakh youths can be employed in panchayats and Congress will do this: Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka Chitradurga





4: 21 pm IST Will bring separate budget for farmers: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka In our manifesto we’ve said a very good thing, we want to eliminate your fears. I’ve seen in parliament during budget that the rich know what the government will do for them. This is why as soon as Congress wins we will prepare a separate budget for farmers. The farmers will know what the government will do for them. How much the MSP will be increased, how much loans will be waived, what technology will be introduced, where irrigation will be introduced, how much loans will be granted, what amount of relief will be given during distress: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka





4: 18 pm IST We delivered promises made in Karnataka and other states: Congress president Rahul Gandhi I told you in Karnataka that we’ll waive loans and we have done this. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab everywhere we came to power we have waived farm loans: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka





4: 15 pm IST We have verified NYAY scheme from economists, it won’t weaken country’s economy I didn’t like it that our poor dreamt of money being deposited in their account. So I asked the economists if the Indian government can put money in the poorest households and how much. I told them it shouldn’t be so much money that Indian economy is bankrupted. After five months they gave me a number, Rs 72,000 a year and Rs 3.6 lakh in 5 years. Modi lied about Rs 15 lakh but as per our calculation 20% of the poorest households can be given Rs 3.6 lakh Everybody seems very happy with this, but let me tell you that the money will go into women’s accounts: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka





4: 13 pm IST I am not chowkidar, will never be: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Everyone has seen photos of Narendra Modi hugging Ambani, did you ever see me hugging Ambani. Modi works for only these 10-15 people, I work for every common man: Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi





4: 06 pm IST Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses poll rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Chitradurga, Karnataka. LIVE: Congress President @RahulGandhi addresses public meeting in Chitradurga, Karnataka. #NYAYforKarnataka https://t.co/NzUtxGOJIA — Congress (@INCIndia) April 13, 2019





4: 01 pm IST Criminals are now begging policemen to put them in jail: BJP president Amit Shah In Uttar Pradesh before Yogi government people were leaving state because of the criminals. The governments before Yogi had given free hand to the criminals, but now the criminals are begging policemen to not kill them in encounter. Those people who were making common man leave the state, are now leaving the state:





3: 49 pm IST They kept saying ‘Garibi hatao’ for 60 years, but it was PM Modi who actually removed it : BJP President Amit Shah Within these five years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taught everyone how to remove poverty in India. They kept raising slogans of ‘Garibi Hatao’ for over 60 years: BJP President Amit Shah





3: 46 pm IST BJP President Amit Shah addresses poll rally in Uttar Pradesh BJP President Amit Shah address poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur Shri @AmitShah addresses public meeting in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. #ModiAgainSaysIndia https://t.co/Nd71YN1Zwu — BJP (@BJP4India) April 13, 2019





3:29 pm IST ‘The poor must not fall prey to Congress’s NYAY promise’: Mayawati “The way BJP didn’t fulfill the promise of providing Rs 15 lakh to the poor, the Congress’s promise of providing Rs 72,000 annually to the poor is also of the same nature. You must not fall prey to either of their false promises,” said BSP supremo Mayawati while addressing a rally in Budaun.





3:24 pm IST BSP chief Mayawati addresses public meeting in Budaun BSP chief Mayawati is addressing a public meeting in Budaun.





2:05 pm IST Will give 33% reservation women: Rahul Gandhi “if voted to power, we will give 33% reservation to women in women in all elected posts and also in government jobs,” said Rahul Gandhi.





1:59 pm IST 22 lakh vacant govt jobs will be filled in one year’s time: Rahul Gandhi “22 lakh positions in government jobs are lying vacant. When we come to power, we will make sure all these vacacnies are filled in one year’s time,” said rahul Gandhi. At the panchayat level, 10 lakh people can be employed and we will ensure this is done. Karnataka is an entrepreneurship hub. Through demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax Modi destroyed these businesses. Youth who want to start companies have to seek permissions from many departments. We have said in the manifesto that no such permissions will be required till you employ many people and three years later you will need permissions,” said Rahul Gandhi.





1:57 pm IST Farmer will no to go to jail for non-repayment of loans: Rahul Gandhi “We have decide when we come to power, no farmer will ever go to jail for non-repayment of loans,” said Rahul Gandhi.





1:55 pm IST Will introduce separate budget for farmers: Rahul Gandhi “Karnataka government gave 1000s of crores to the people. We’ve written in the manifesto that we’ll help farmers. As soon as we win, we will make a special budget for farmers. Along with national budget there will be a separate budget for farmers. In the beginning of the year the farmer will know what his government will do for him,” said Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.





1:50 pm IST ‘We do Kaam ki baat’: Rahul Gandhi “He [Prime Minister narendra Modi] does Man ki baat and we do Kaam ki baat. The unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years. Every day he promises something new. But he must tell the nation what hedid for employment generation in the country,” said Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.





1:47 pm IST PM asked where would the money come from: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka “As soon as we took this decision (NYAY proposal) ‘chowkidaar’s’ face changed, became sad. He asked where the money would come from, said Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka rally.





1:40 pm IST ‘BJP manifesto says nothing about employment’: Rahul Gandhi “BJP promised Rs 15 lakh, which turned out to be a lie. Their manifesto, too, doesn’t talk about employment. Five months ago I thought the Rs 15 lakh promise by BJP might be false why can’t we do something to deliver on a promise like that,” said Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka while explaining Congress’ NYAY proposal, that promises a minimum annual income of Rs 72,000 to the poor of the country.





1:35 pm IST ‘It’s an elections between two idealogies’: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka “The election is between two ideologies. On the one hand Congress talks about development for all and unity and on the other the BJP, Modi, which believes in dividing people,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in Karnataka.





12:12 pm IST In TN, PM invokes Jayalalithaa, MGR to seek vote for AIADMK nominee “This is the land of MGR and Jayalalithaa, the Congress was not able to locate a candidate that belongs to this region. The AIADMK leader and his family stood by you through all thick and thin. Looks like the DMK that is advising the Congress has sensed the mood in this region which is why they haven’t decided on candidates form most of this region,” said PM Modi.





12:03 pm IST ‘Congress’s NYAY an admission they did injustice for 60 years’: PM Modi “Congress speaks about NYAY. It means they agree that they did injustice to the nation for 60 long years. So, it is ANYAY,” said PM Modi.





11:57 am IST Brave pilot from Tamil Nadu was attacked by Pak: PM Modi “DMK and Congress are against our nation and are questioning our armed forces. We are not compromising on nation’s security. A brave pilot from Tamil Nadu was attacked by Pak aircraft. Our government safeguarded the pilot. But, the Congress is questioning our soldiers,” said PM Modi.





11:54 am IST Alliance partners unhappy with DMK’s pitch for Rahul as PM candidate: PM “DMK leader has proposed Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate. It has made unhappy the other partners in their alliance since everyone wants to PM in Mahaghatbandan,” said PM Modi in Tamil Nadu.





11:51 am IST ‘Sworn enemies have come together’: PM Modi on Mahagathbandhan India is progressing towards development but this is why the Congress, DMK and their ‘mahamilavat’ don’t want me. Sworn enemies have come together in an attempt to defeat Modi,” said PM Modi in Tamil Nadu.





11:45 am IST Here to expose ‘Mahamilavat’: PM Modi “In 2014, I assured you people that I will bring development. Today, I’m here to give you the account of the work done and also to expose the ‘Mahamilavat’” said PM Modi in Tamil Nadu’s Theni.





11:43 am IST PM pays respect to the victims of Jallianwala Bhag Massacre This is the 100th year anniversary of Jallianwala Bhag Massacre. Also, I recall and respect Perungamanallur martyrs here in Madurai.





11:41 am IST ‘Temperature is high and so is the enthusiasm’: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu “The temperature is high and so is the enthusiasm”, said PM Modi in Tamil Nadu’s Theni while he thanked the people for gathering in such large numbers.





11:32 am IST PM Modi arrives in Tamil Nadu’s Theni Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Tamil Nadu’s Theni to address a poll rally.



