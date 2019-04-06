Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to address rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will campaign for party candidates in Odisha on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

While Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Sundergarh and Sonepur on Saturday, Shah would attend the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Samabesh at Polsara and Bargarh on Sunday, news agency PTI quoted party sources as saying.

The Prime Minister will also address an election rally in Balod district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. This will be Modi’s first rally in Chhattisgarh after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced last month.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address three rallies in Uttarakhand’s Pauri, Almora and Haridwar.

Follow LIVE updates here:

9:02 am IST Rahul Gandhi scheduled to visit south Odisha on April 9 Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit south Odisha to campaign for his candidates on April 9, informed OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik. Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend a public meeting at Digapahandi in Ganjam district on April 9.



