Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate 6.67 kilometre stretch of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line between Noida City Centre and Electronic City on Saturday morning.
Modi, on Friday, had flagged off the 9.63 kilometre section connecting Dilshad Garden with New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, which is an extension of Delhi Metro’s Red Line.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to kick-start the party campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on Saturday.
AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, R C Khuntia told PTI Friday that the Congress chief would address booth committee members.
Follow LIVE updates here:
Kumaraswamy appeals to PM to release pending funds under NDRF and MGNREGA
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to release pending funds under NDRF and MGNREGA for drought mitigation& wage component and material component to the state.
There was severe drought in 100 talukas out of 176 talukas in the state.