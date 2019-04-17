His son a BJP candidate, NCP leader turns up at PM rally to defeat his party

Senior NCP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil said on Wednesday he will help the ruling BJP win the election in his party’s stronghold of Madha before sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Akluj in Maharashtra’s Solapur district.

Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, who is the current member of Parliament from Madha, was reportedly sulking for being sidelined in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. Pawar pulled himself out of the race in Madha over factionalism within his party and the NCP then offered the ticket to Vijaysinh Mohite Patil though he wanted the ticket for his son Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil.

Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil joined the BJP in March after the NCP refused him a ticket for the Lok Sabha election. The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is fighting the Lok Sabha election 2019 as an alliance partner with the Congress against the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena bloc in the western state.

Prime Minister Modi also felicitated Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, once known to be a close associate of Sharad Pawar, for completing 50 years in politics and praised his contribution as a political leader.

“I am with the BJP to defeat the rival NCP candidate,” Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil said hours before sharing the dais during the well-attended Modi rally in Akluj.

Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil’s association with the BJP has given the party a boost in this sugar belt, once the stronghold of the NCP.

Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil is a former deputy chief minister of the state and was elected from Madha even during the Modi wave in 2014. He started his career as an MLA and has served in various capacities. He was even elected from Madha even during the Modi wave in 2014.

Mohite-Patil family had earlier rebelled against former prime minister Indira Gandhi when she refused a ticket to Vijaysinh’s father Shankarrao Mohite-Patil for feeding thousands of people during drought as a part of a wedding ceremony.

In Madha, the BJP has fielded Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, who is locked is battle against the NCP’s Sanjay Shinde.

Polling will be held in Madha on April 23 in the third round of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election. The votes will be counted on May 23.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 13:19 IST