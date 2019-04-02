Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Need to develop west Rajasthan, says Congress candidate Vaibhav Gehlot

Congress candidate in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency Vaibhav Gehlot, son of chief minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday reached Jodhpur. Hundreds of party workers and supporters were present at the railway station to receive him.

Vaibhav Gehlot addressed party workers at the Congress office and later also attended the meeting of party office bearers in a hotel. He went to many temples as well.

Talking to the reporters, Gehlot said that after graduation, he had campaigned in favour of father Ashok Gehlot in the assembly polls in 2003. Since then he has been active in Congress. He said western Rajasthan has been neglected in the last five years. “Now there is a need to make collective efforts to develop this area,” he said.

In response to a question, he said every poll is challenging. The Congress will contest under the guidance of organised workers and senior leaders. Gehlot said he is “very small” in front of his father’s political stature, but will try to work under his guidance.

CM Gehlot was elected MP for the first time in the year 1980. No other member of Gehlot’s family, who has been a five-time MP, has not contested any election till now. Vaibhav is contesting the polls for the first time this year.

