Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi’s Kashi road show on April 25, to file nomination papers next day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking re-nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, will file his nomination papers on April 26.

A day before, he will lead a 10-kilometer long road show in his parliamentary constituency.

“The road show is proposed between Lanka and Dashashwamedh on April 25. Next day, he will offer prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple and then file his papers,” said Navratan Rathi, spokesperson, BJP, Kashi region. BJP president Amit Shah, home minister Rajnath Singh, union minister Manoj Sinha and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will remain present during the nomination.

Voting in parliamentary seats in eastern UP is scheduled in the sixth and the seventh phase falling on May 12 and May 19 respectively.

