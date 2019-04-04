Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Postal ballots to ensure election duty staff cast their votes

To ensure that polling staff do not miss out on casting their votes, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Tuesday held a training session at the district collectorate. Another session will be held at the Government Girls’ Inter College, Noida, on April 4, 5 and 7, officials said.

The staff will get training for issuance of election duty certificates (EDC) and postal ballot procedures.

“Around 8,000 polling personnel will be on election duty in the district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on April 11. Provision for the postal ballot system has been made by the Election Commission of India (EC). The election staff members, who are on the electoral roles of the three Assembly segments of the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency – Noida, Dadri and Jewar – can cast their vote at the polling they booth they have been stationed at,” Anand Srinet, Greater Noida city magistrate and nodal officer for postal ballots, said Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, we conducted a training session for polling staff at the collectorate. On April 4, 5 and 7 training sessions will be held at the Government Girls’ Inter College, located at Hoshiyarpur in Sector 51. They are being trained as to how to issue election duty certificates to the election staff,” he said.

“For casting their votes, the election staff will show the EDC to the presiding officer at the booth where that person is on duty. The presiding officer will then allow him or her to cast their vote at that particular polling booth EVM,” Srinet said.

“For election duty staff enrolled at polling booths in other districts, the postal ballot system has to be followed. They have to apply for postal ballot in their enrolled district. They will get the postal ballots at their registered address. They will then cast their vote through postal ballot which will be counted at their designated polling booth,” the city magistrate said.

“There are around 5,482 service voters. Envelopes have been sent to them. Their postal ballots have been sent through electronically transmitted postal ballot system at their recorded offices. They will download their electronic postal ballot paper and cast their vote and send it in a sealed envelope,” Srinet said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:57 IST