‘Hindustan is happy but Congress, terrorists are not’: PM Modi in Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday blamed the Congress for keeping the country backward and presenting image of an impoverished nation to the world. PM Modi said the Congress serves “only one family” and is not concerned about the progress of the country.

“The Congress has run such governments that gave a great country like India an identity of a weak nation,” said Modi at a public rally in Assam’s Moran. This was his second rally of the day in the Northeast and first of the two rallies in Assam.

He also referred to surgical strike by the India in 2016 after Uri terror attack and recent Balakot operation by the Indian Air Force in the aftermath of Pulwama suicide bombing in his speech to target the Congress party. PM Modi said it was the first time that India “entered the homes of terrorists and killed them”.

“Hindustan is happy but people at two places are not. One is the Congress’s family and the other is the homes of terrorists...The entire world stands solid behind India but the Congress has lost its sleep,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister said the Congress had “tears in its eyes” when scientists shot down a live satellite in space three days ago.

‘Those on bail abuse chowkidar’

Earlier PM Modi renewed his attack on the Congress leadership at an election rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Aalo. Indirectly referring to cases against Congress leaders including party president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Modi said they “abuse chowkidar despite being out on bail”.

“There are leaders, who sit in Delhi and evade tax, take away farmers’ land, earn lakhs of rupees as rent from government land given for a newspaper and get commission in defence deals. They are out on bail granted by court…They have barely escaped (jail). They are on bail themselves but abuse chowkidar,” said Modi at ITBP Ground, Aalo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

This was PM Modi’s first election rally in Arunchal Pradesh since the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were announced earlier this month. The prime minister attacked the Congress accusing it of neglecting Arunachal Pradesh and the rest of the Northeast.

“Experts for decades kept saying that Arunachal needs modern infrastructure but the naamdar parivar (a phrase often used by PM Modi to refer to Nehru-Gandhi family) and their courtiers here were busy building their own sultanate. They didn’t care about you. They cared more for ‘malai’ (cream) for themselves than ‘bhalai’ (welfare) of people,” Modi said.

PM Modi also took a dig at the Opposition leaders for criticising the government over the recent Balakot strike and announcement of the success of Mission Shakti.

Under Mission Shakti, India shot down a defunct satellite using anti-satellite missile (A-SAT). This showcased India’s capability to hit a target in space becoming only the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to possess such power.

“When scientists achieved success, they mocked them. The achievements which make the entire nation proud, they get rattled. They speak the same language as terrorists,” PM Modi said adding, “No one is bothered about them in the country, they are being hailed in Pakistan. Their photographs are published in the newspapers there.”

He said, “They (Opposition) have developed so much of love for the neighbouring country that they don’t even cherish India.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party planned three rallies of PM Modi in the Northeast for the day, one in Arunachal Pradesh and two in Assam. The BJP is eyeing to maximise its prospects in the Lok Sabha elections in the Northeast.

The party has set a target of winning 25 seats from the region. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won eight seats, seven in Assam and one in Arunachal Pradesh, which will vote in simultaneous parliamentary and assembly elections on April 11.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 12:48 IST