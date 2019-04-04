Lok Sabha elections 2091: BJP leader chants ‘kamal kamal kamal’ at rally, video goes viral

BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda got his 15 minutes of fame with a video of him going viral on social media and WhatsApp.

In the video shot at an election rally in Meerut on April 1, Sharda can be heard urging people to vote for the BJP and the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Meerut Rajendra Agarwal.

The 60-second-long video shows Sharda waving his right hand index finger in different directions and chanting the word “kamal” at least 25 times before asking the people to vote for the party’s candidate and send him to the Lok Sabha once again.

Sharda’s breathless chanting of Kamal begins with him saying, “Decide what you want, kamal or what...” and then he breaks into a stream of “kamal, kamal kamal...” before finally stopping.

#WATCH BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda asking people to vote for 'kamal' (BJP party symbol) during a public rally in Meerut. (01.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/wCTnSWprey — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019

But that isn’t all. Resorting to the epic Ramayana, Sharda said that if the people vote for Rajendra Agarwal and send him to the Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi would appear as Lord Ram, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as Lord Lakshman and Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as Lord Bharat.

Uttar Pradesh, with its 80 Lok Sabha seats, sends the highest number of members to the lower house. The state will witness elections in all seven phases beginning April 11. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 11:27 IST