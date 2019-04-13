Lok Sabha elections| Leaders are joining BJP to escape action: Ajit Pawar

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday alleged that Congress and NCP leaders that have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls have done so owing to different reasons — to avoid action from investigating agencies, to save their loss-making sugar factories and to save themselves after failing to repay loans.

He also alleged that the Vikhe Patils have “rushed to the BJP” as they wanted to “avoid action”. Pawar made the statements to regional news channels. “Let the (current) Lok Sabha pass on, I will reveal the reasons behind every leader joining BJP and that too with evidences,” Pawar said.

Sujay Vikhe Patil joined the BJP last month and is contesting as its candidate from Ahmednagar. Sujay is the son of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, son of Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, MP from Madha and NCP heavyweight, too had joined the BJP.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 02:57 IST