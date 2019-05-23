Lok Sabha elections results 2019: An advice and a whitewash in Vivek Oberoi’s jibe at opposition

With the BJP and its allies looking at a historic mandate in the Lok Sabha polls, actor Vivek Oberoi took a swipe at the opposition leaders.

The actor tweeted a meme in which “Modi” brand detergent literally whitewashes leaders of the opposition who joined hands to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of power but failed to do so.

He also advised the politicians, writing, “A humble request to you all - please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat.”

The ‘Prince’ actor told leaders that “India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy”.

In the photo, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy, BSP’s Mayawati, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, and other leaders are seen hand-in-hand. Modi brand detergent swipes by leaving a white-washed patch- a parallel to the mammoth victory of the BJP.

“To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all - please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe,” he tweeted.

Oberoi plays Narendra Modi in the Prime Minister’s yet-to-be-released biopic and has also campaigned for his party.

The ruling BJP is set to storm back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha.

Their campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank.

On the other side, the main challenger Congress is way behind, leading in only 50 seats.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:59 IST