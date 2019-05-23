Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019: BJP’s victory triumph of national forces, says RSS

RSS expected that the new government would endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the common people.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 17:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates,Live Lok Sabha Election Results 2019,Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
A poster of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai as BJP supporters celebrate on the election results day outside the BJP headquarters in Mumbai on May 23, 2019. (AFP)

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday dubbed BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls as a triumph of national forces and hoped that the opposition parties would welcome mandate with humility.

“Crores of people of Bharat are fortunate to have once again a stable government. This is the triumph of the national forces. Many compliments to each and everyone who have contributed to this victory of democracy. The spirit and ideal of democracy have once again been established for the world to witness,” Bhayyaji Joshi, RSS General Secretary, said in a statement.

The saffron organisation expected that the new government would endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the common people while the opposition parties accept the defeat with all humility.

“We wish that with the completion of polling process all bitterness will end and the verdict of the masses is welcomed with humility,” Joshi said.

First Published: May 23, 2019 17:50 IST

