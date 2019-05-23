Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019: BJP’s victory triumph of national forces, says RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday dubbed BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls as a triumph of national forces and hoped that the opposition parties would welcome mandate with humility.

“Crores of people of Bharat are fortunate to have once again a stable government. This is the triumph of the national forces. Many compliments to each and everyone who have contributed to this victory of democracy. The spirit and ideal of democracy have once again been established for the world to witness,” Bhayyaji Joshi, RSS General Secretary, said in a statement.

Follow Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019 Live Updates here

The saffron organisation expected that the new government would endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the common people while the opposition parties accept the defeat with all humility.

“We wish that with the completion of polling process all bitterness will end and the verdict of the masses is welcomed with humility,” Joshi said.

Also Read | India picks PM Modi again, BJP powers alliance to bigger win than 2014

First Published: May 23, 2019 17:50 IST