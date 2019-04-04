Modi photos on packets,Delhi traders move Election Commission

Traders in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on Tuesday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election symbol and party slogans allegedly being printed on the packaging material of clothes bought from wholesale markets in Old Delhi.

Ashok Randhawa, the president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders’ Association (SNMMTA), said he was alerted about the prints by customers at his shop in Sarojini Nagar, while selling unstitched salwar kameez pieces he had bought from a shop in Old Delhi.

“I had not noticed this while buying the stock but customers pointed out the pictures and the party symbol. In fact, some of them, on a lighter note, even accused me of campaigning for the BJP,” Randhawa said.

He said that apart from the BJP’s symbol, party slogans such as ‘acche din aane wale hai’ were also found on some packages.

The association on Tuesday evening filed a complaint on the national grievances service portal of the EC, requesting action against the party and the sellers for violating the model code of conduct.

“Unstitched suit material, manufactured in Surat, Gujarat, and then forwarded to Delhi and other states are coming with the promotional print of Narendra Modi and the BJP, which is a violation of the model code of conduct,” the complaint read.

Ranbir Singh, the chief electoral officer of Delhi, said, “We will investigate the matter the moment we receive a complaint. Citizens have been urged to lodge complaints related to violations of the model code of conduct using the cVIGIL app. The response is prompt when complaints are lodged on the app.”

Neelkant Bakshi, co-in charge Delhi BJP’s media cell, said, “This must be a conspiracy as the campaign printed on the package is an old one, which was used in 2014 general elections.”

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 04:15 IST