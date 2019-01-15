Opposition ganged up as my government stopped diversion of public money: Modi

Accusing the opposition of “ganging up” against him and “hatching conspiracies” as he stopped the diversion of public money, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he would not let anyone steal money from the poor.

Addressing a 70000-plus crowd at a public rally in western Odisha district of Bolangir, Modi said that linking of Aadhar cards with rations cards, LPG gas connections, and scholarships in last four years has saved the Centre around Rs 90000 crore.

“More than 6 crore fraudulent ration cards have been tracked down by the BJP government and have been cancelled. Centre buys wheat at Rs 24 per kg and sells to the poor people at only Rs 2. Similarly, it buys rice from farmers at Rs 30 per kg and sells sold the same at ration shops at Rs 3 per kg. But, the subsidised foodgrain was not reaching the poor because people with fraudulent cards were taking all the benefits away. But, I have fought this... pilferage of grains has stopped,” he said.

Alluding to the opposition, Modi alleged that people who were buying big bungalows and cars and flying in aeroplanes are now not able to do so and were angry with him. “The flow of money to their treasuries from the poor is being stopped. Would they not be angry with Modi? They want to take revenge on me. They would make attempts, but they would not succeed due to your blessings.”

“They are hatching conspiracies and they are now getting together to remove me from their path. I want to tell them that this Chowkidaar would foil all the games of these people who want to loot money of poor people,” he said, adding that in last four and a half years, the government has kept the food prices constant without putting any burden on the poor.

Taking on the opposition, Modi said while his government was trying to conserve and promote country’s cultural heritage, the opposition is hell-bent on attacking it. “Past governments ruled like Sultanates and neglected our rich heritage. They ignored our glorious civilization and failed to pay attention to their preservation. But the opposition have not learnt their mistakes. They are now criticizing International Yoga Day, which is celebrated by the whole world. They even opposed the Statue of Unity, questioned the Shivaji Memorial and criticised statues of B. R. Ambedkar. They lost sleep when the Indian government announced to name some islands in name of Netaji Subash Bose in Andamans,” he said.

Like his Khurda and Baripada meetings, Modi went easy on Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and criticised the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government only for poor expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore kept in District Mineral Fund. “In about a month, more than Rs 20,000 crore of development projects have been either inaugurated or initiated in Odisha. Projects in sectors like education, connectivity, culture and tourism, that have been kick started today, will not only spur the growth of Odisha but also of eastern India,” he said.

The Congress termed Modi’s speech in Bolangir as disappointing with little for Odisha. “We had put forth several demands for #Bolangir but PM Modi didn’t announce any special package for the district,” said Bolangir MLA Narasingha Mishra. “Thank you Prof. Modi for your history lessons, but we Odias are very well aware of our history & culture. We wanted you to speak on agri distress, unemployment, and western Odisha. But you disappointed again,” state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said.

The BJD, on the other hand, said in the Modi regime, Odisha has gained little. “Earlier the Central share for post matriculation scholarship for SC and ST students was 90%. But now Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment recently slashed Centre’s contribution to 20%. BJP government at the Centre talks big, but gives very little to Odisha,” said senior BJD leader and minister Suryo Patro.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 17:11 IST