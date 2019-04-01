Tej Pratap Yadav to launch Lalu-Rabri Morcha, demands 2 LS seats

Tej Pratap Yadav, who quit the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s student wing last week, is now threatening to form a new party named after his parents — ‘Lalu-Rabri Morcha’.

“We demand two Lok Sabha seats of Sheohar and Jehanabad,” news agency ANI quoted Tej Pratap as saying.

Rumours have also been doing the rounds that Tej Pratap will contest the Lok Sabha election from the Saran parliamentary seat to defeat his own father-in-law Chandrika Rai, who was made the official RJD nominee from the prestigious seat considered an RJD stronghold.

The Mahua MLA is said to be sulking for being sidelined in ticket distribution as he wanted two of his chosen candidates to be allotted party tickets from Sheohar and Jehanabad.

“How can a damaad (son-in-law) contest against his Sasur (father-in-law). It is not possible,” Chandrika Rai said, adding that there were no differences between them.

On Saturday, the cracks in the RJD’s first family over ticket distribution widened further with party chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son announcing that he would back his own candidate from the Jehanabad parliamentary seat as against the party’s official nominee.

Incidentally, the elder Yadav scion also hinted he would only wait for few days before he finalises his candidate from Sheohar Lok Sabha seat. Tej Pratap said he would back Chandraprakash Yadav, his choice for the Jehanabad seat and the latter would file his nomination on April 24. Jehanabad goes to polls in the seventh phase on May 19.

State RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary, however, said that Tej Pratap’s bid to back a candidate from Jehanabad seat had nothing to do with any kind of factionalism in the party.

On Thursday, the elder Yadav scion tendered his resignation from the post of patron in student wing of the RJD, saying people were treating him as “naïve and trying to belittle him”.

Younger brother Tejashwi Yadav refuted the perception that Tej Pratap was annoyed for being sidelined in ticket distribution, saying the Mahua MLA being a party leader had every right to recommend names.

“He has given suggestions about few names for ticket allotment. What is wrong in it. There is no differences between me and my brother. My elder brother has already called me Arjun,” he said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 19:36 IST