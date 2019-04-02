‘Will not treat loan default by farmers as criminal offence’, says Rahul Gandhi at Congress manifesto release

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wrecking the economy and said there was an “economic emergency” in the country.

Blaming demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for what he said was an economic mess, Gandhi said after releasing the Congress manifesto here for the Lok Sabha polls that his party was determined to set right the situation.

Among other things, Gandhi promised that a Congress government would allow entrepreneurs to start new ventures without permission for three years to give a boost to the economy.

Farmers who are unable to return loans they take from banks will no more face criminal but only civil cases, he added.

The Congress leader also pledged to increase government spending on education and health.

“The BJP is spreading hatred... We want to unite the country,” he said, and accused the Prime Minister of lying on issues such as providing 2 crore jobs to youths.

To repeated questions, Gandhi said the narrative for the Lok Sabha election had already been set -- and it was all about economic issues and misery.

Asked if the journalists were interacting with “a future Prime Minister”, he retorted: “Ask the people this question.”

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 14:05 IST