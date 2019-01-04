After Yogi’s order, administration starts clearing schools of locked up cattle

With chief minister Yogi Adityanath directing district magistrates to make immediate arrangements for proper care of stray cows, the Kanpur administration on Thursday initiated a drive to clear village primary schools where cattle were locked up inside by angry farmers.

The state government has allotted Rs 10 crore to each of the 16 municipal corporations and Rs 1.2 crore to every district to arrange shelter for stray cows.

Cases of farmers locking up their cattle on school campuses in three villages in Kanpur region were reported till Wednesday.

The farmers are agitated over damage of their crops by stray cattle.

On Thursday, commissioner, Kanpur Division, SC Sharma held an emergency meeting to solve the problem of the stray cattle in rural and city areas.

He directed officials to make arrangements of putting all the stray cattle in Bhaunti Gaushala and the vacated slaughter house at Bakar Mandi.

“The government has allocated Rs 1.20 crore to the Kanpur Municipal Corporation for the rehabilitation of the stray cattle. A sum of Rs 50 would be spent per day over the big animal and Rs 25 on small animals. The cattle would soon be shifted to cow sheds,” said Vijay Vishwas Pant, district magistrate, Kanpur.

The first case of cows being locked up inside school was reported from Guru Ka Purva village in Bidhnu area a few days back.

Here, over 50 stray cattle were locked up inside the village primary school.

Village head Rubi Devi said she had requested the villagers to clear the school premises but they refused to do so.

“It is an illegal act. We are taking help from the police to get the stray cattle removed from the school premises,” said Sunil Diwedi, block education officer.

In yet another case, villagers had locked up the stray cattle on the school premises at Kakori and Laxmanpur areas.

The teachers, instead of taking classes on school premises, had to conduct the classes in the open outside the hutments in the village.

SDM Sanjay Kumar, who rushed to the spot, pacified the agitated villagers and got the cattle shifted to a Gaushala in Sarsaul on Thursday.

The SDM has also directed the lekhpal and the village head to identify the land for construction of a cow shed.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 16:01 IST