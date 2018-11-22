Amid Ayodhya buildup, RSS man announces Rs1 cr for temple

On day when senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi announced in Lucknow on Wednesday that at least 4-5 lakh volunteers are expected to reach Ayodhya on November 25 to attend VHP’s ‘Dharam Sabha’, a 70-year-old Sangh member donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple.

“People will start reaching Ayodhya from November 24. We are mobilising the masses through SMSes and invitations. About 4-5 lakh volunteers will attend Dharam Sabha,” Joshi said.

He said he would leave for Ayodhya on Thursday and that the congregation would give the central government an idea about the public mood.

Meanwhile in Pratapgarh, RSS member Siyaram Gupta, who is into real estate business, announced that he would donate Rs 1 crore for temple construction.

“I will visit Ayodhya on November 25 and donate the amount after consultation with the leaders of Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas (RJB),” Gupta said.

Goverdhan Gupta, an associate of Siyaram, said: “He (Sitaram) is a dedicated RSS member. Earlier also, he had donated land for RSS-run educational institution Saraswati Shishu Mandir.”

Donations made by devotees help in meeting the expenditure on salary of people employed in the makeshift temple, clothes of the lord and food. The offerings made at the makeshift temple by devotees are counted every 15 days.

A VHP leader said a receipt was given for all donations made by supporters and devotees and added that the donation of Rs 1 crore was indeed a first in a long time.

The RSS leaders, however, have clarified that the task of temple construction is vested with the VHP.

“We have asked all our pracharaks to mobilise crowd for the event. We have got nearly 7 lakh invitations printed which are being distributed in villages,” said Sharma.

He added that food arrangements for nearly 4 lakh people had been made.

Hotels and lodges in Ayodhya have already been booked well in advance.

The BJP has asked its MPs to mobilise people for the Ayodhya show and BJP ministers and lawmakers are likely to be asked to stay away from the stage which would be occupied by saints and RSS and VHP leaders.

“It’s a buildup like never before. I am 30 and in my last 20 years’ memory I have not come across anything like this,” said Shoaib Khan, a trader in Ayodhya.

VHP vice-president Champat Rai is already camping in Ayodhya to supervise arrangements.

Intelligence agencies are on alert and have sent a detailed report to the government about the situation in various districts across the state.

Samajwadi Party leader Anurag Bhadauria said the government should protect the Constitution and respect the court.

Congress leader DP Singh said: “The buildup is timed to influence polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan but people will not fall to their trick.”

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 08:07 IST