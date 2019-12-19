Anti-CAA protests turn violent in 3 UP districts, people defy restrictions

lucknow

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 16:40 IST

Defying all the restrictions imposed by state authorities, people from different sections as well as workers of Opposition parties came out on roads to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in different districts across Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, the incidents of brick-batting and arson were also reported from different parts of the state including Lucknow, Sambhal and Amroha districts.

In Lucknow, the violence erupted in Hasanganj’s Madeyganj locality and Thakurganj’s Satkhanda locality where protesters pelted stones and set ablaze two-wheelers parked on the roadside. At least five motorcycles were set ablaze outside Madeyganj police outpost while some tyres were burnt outside Satkhanda outpost. Police resorted to baton charge to chase away protesters and over a dozen people were also detained from the spots where violence was reported.

The police personnel also fired teargas shells to disperse the mob in Thakurganj.

On the other hand, hundreds of protesters in batches reached near Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow through different routes. Though there was no lathicharge, the protesters were not allowed to gather at Parivartan Chowk where different groups had given a call for protest against CAA on Thursday.

There were violent protests in Sambhal and Amroha too when the police tried to restrict protesters.

The state police authorities issued notices to over 3,000 people across the state under Section 149 of the CrPc on Wednesday, cautioning them to neither participate nor incite others to participate in the protests, said a senior police official. The police have cited law and order issues while issuing the notices.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh has sternly warned people to refrain from being part of any protest across the state as Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed which bars gathering of four or more people. Some of them were also asked to sign bonds to maintain peace.