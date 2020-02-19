Ayodhya sadhus celebrate appointment of Das as trust head

lucknow

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:47 IST

Sadhus played Holi with flowers at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth in Ayodhya, distributed sweets and offered prayers after Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was appointed chairman of the newly constituted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, or Ram temple trust, at its first meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

They also welcomed the decision to appoint Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) vice president Champat Rai as general secretary of the trust.

Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth is the ashram from where the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas operates.

The Nyas has spearheaded the Ram temple movement across the country since the 1990s.

“The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has played a major role in the Ram Mandir movement. We are happy that the Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been appointed chairman of the new trust,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor to Nritya Gopal Das.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das’s name did not figure on the list of board of trustees announced by the Centre on February 5.