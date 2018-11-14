BJP’s bike rally in UP Lok Sabha constituency, CM Yogi to lead in Gorakhpur

The BJP has organised a motorcycle rally in 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state on November 17, to fire party cadres for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to lead the rally in Gorakhpur.

BJP leaders and workers will showcase the performance of the government by highlighting development and welfare schemes while crisscrossing the Lok Sabha constituencies. Along with Yogi, senior party leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs will participate in the rally in their respective constituencies.

A senior BJP leader said, the party has constituted booth committees at 1.60 lakh booths in the state. The 21-member committees include people from various castes and communities. For the motorbike rally, workers will dress in saffron robes, carry BJP flags and placards of various schemes, and will drive from each booth riding on five motorcycles.In Gorakhpur, the BJP workers will assemble in Maharana Pratap Inter College where the CM will welcome them.

Yogi knows how to ride the motorcycle, to motivate the workers he might lead the rally in the city area. The senior leaders of the BJP and office bearers will escort him. There is clear cut instruction from the party leadership that no member of leader will move on four wheeler during the motorbike rally, the BJP leader said.The BJP workers have been directed to highlight the welfare schemes including Ujjwala programme, Saubhagya scheme, Swachh Bharat scheme and waiver of Rs 36,000 cr loan.

