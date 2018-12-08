Cattle carcasses found in UP’s Jalaun district, cow slaughter ruled out

Tension prevailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district Saturday after carcasses of cattle that died in a nearby cow shelter were recovered, police said Saturday.

Jalaun Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said the cattle in the shelter, that houses 500 cows, were either suffering from different diseases or injuries sustained during road accidents.

He ruled out the incident as that of cow slaughter.

A total of seven cow and calf carcasses were found in the area on Friday evening which were buried soon after, Chaturvedi said, adding the carcasses appear to be about 15 days old.

The cattle died in the shelter run by Rajendra Gaudas, a local villager, the SP said.

The SP said that Gaudas has been instructed to ensure proper disposal of dead cows and calves in future or else stern action will be taken against him.

Security has been beefed up in and around the village to keep vigil and ward off any incident of violence, the SP added

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 18:41 IST