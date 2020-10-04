Cong wants Yogi to answer 5 points raised by Priyanka on behalf of Hathras victim’s kin

lucknow

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:28 IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ on Sunday said they had doubts over the SIT (special investigation team) probe into the Hathras Dalit woman’s alleged gang-rape and murder case.

Alleging that the state government’s recommendation for a CBI probe was for misleading people, the party leaders asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to answer five points raised by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on behalf of the victim’s family.

Speaking at a press conference, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Mishra said Priyanka Gandhi had raised the points brought up by the victim’s family after she and party leader Rahul Gandhi met them at their village in Hathras on Saturday evening. On her return to Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a list of questions and demands of the family.

Quoting the family, Priyanka said that they wanted a judicial probe through the Supreme Court and suspension of the Hathras district magistrate.

She added that the woman’s family wanted to know why their daughter’s body was burnt without their consent. The Hathras family asked why they were being misled and threatened, Priyanka said.

“Questions of Hathras victim’s family — 1. A judicial probe be conducted through the Supreme Court. 2. Hathras DM be suspended and not given a big post. 3. Why our daughter’s body was burnt using petrol without our permission? 4. Why are we being repeatedly misled and threatened? 5. We brought ‘flowers’ from the funeral pyre, but how do we believe that this dead body is that of our daughter?” she tweeted in Hindi.

“It is the right of this family to get answers to these questions and the UP government will have to give these answers,” the Congress leader added.

Ajay Kumar Lallu said the Congress workers and leaders across the state had taken to the streets to get justice for the victim’s family.

They held demonstrations across all districts of the state on Sunday.

In Lucknow, the Congress workers protested at the GPO park, demanding action against the Hathras district magistrate. Police arrested many protestors and sent them to Eco Garden in the city’s suburbs.