FASTag mandatory at toll plazas from December 1, traffic movement expected to ease

lucknow

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:39 IST

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRT&H) has decided to introduce the FASTag (electronic toll collection) facility for vehicles moving on national highways from December 1, to ensure smooth traffic flow at all the toll plazas, including those operated by the state governments.

Abdul Basit, regional officer, NHAI, said, “Earlier, cash transactions amounted to around 96% to 97% of the total toll collection, with only 3% to 4% being collected through e-payment modes such as Paytm, FASTag, etc. However, due to consistent efforts to increase public awareness, the percentage of e-payment has increased to around 35%. This will further increase to 100% with active participation of the public.”

He further said, “In the days to come, the number of cash payment lanes will be reduced to just two, while the number of FASTag lanes will be increased. This will mean that there will be bigger queues in the cash payment lanes.”

Basit said the move would facilitate greater transparency in toll transactions.

“There will be no overcharging and only the actual toll amount will be deducted from the (linked) accounts of the FASTag users. FASTag will ensure seamless movement for the users and also result in savings in both time and fuel costs,” he said.

FASTag users would also be entitled to 2.5% cashback on toll transactions till March 31, 2020, he said.

HOW TO GET A FASTAG?

“FASTag is available at all the toll plazas. One needs to give an ID proof, a photograph and (a copy) of the registration certificate of one’s vehicle to get it. Users can also purchase it from e-retail platforms such as Amazon. FASTag recharge is very easy and can be done through credit card, debit card, e-wallet, RTGS or any other online method of money transfer,” said Basit.

DETERRENCE

A non user entering a FASTag lane will be charged double the usual toll fee.

PRECAUTIONS

The FASTag should be pasted in the centre of the front windshield, not in the corner or the lower part.

It should not be kept in a packet, as it can get damaged.

While cleaning the windshield, the FASTag bar code should not be rubbed with a cloth, as it could affect it being read by the electronic reader at the toll plaza.

Sufficient balance must be maintained in the account linked with the FASTag.