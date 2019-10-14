e-paper
FASTag on Agra-Lko e-way from Dec 1

lucknow Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Uttar Pradesh on Monday signed an MoU with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make toll collection digital in the state.

With that, UP has joined NHAI’s ‘one nation one tag’ campaign. Now, FASTag will be compulsory on Agra- Lucknow Expressway from December 1.

 The campaign was launched by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday. It aims at making traffic across the country easier, safer and cheaper.

CEO, UPEIDA, and additional chief secretary, UP, Awanish Kumar Awasthi signed the MoU in presence of Gadkari. Minister of State (MOS) Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Secretary, MoRTH, Sanjeev Ranjan and Chairman NHAI NN Sinha were also present on the occasion.

Gadkari launched the ‘one nation one tag’ campaign from Ambedkar International Center in the national capital. Objective of ‘one nation one tag’ is digital and problem free toll collection.

UPEIDA has already made toll collection digital on Agra-Lucknow expressway. After signing the MoU, it will now use NHAI’s FASTag for transactions from December 1. Vehicles using Agra Lucknow Expressway will not have to stop at the toll plaza for toll collection. FASTag will be used on upcoming expressways such as Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur-Azamgarh linkway in Uttar Pradesh.

While launching the campaign. Gadkari requested the state governments to implement the campaign in their respective states to make traffic smooth, safe and cheap. He said FASTag had also been linked with GST and people can transfer money directly from their bank account in this wallet.

Finance advisor UPEIDA KK Gupta said Uttar Pradesh had already digitalized toll collection on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Because of digital toll collection by FASTag, vehicles will not unnecessarily have to stop at toll plazas, which will help them reach their destination in a short time.

 

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 23:30 IST

