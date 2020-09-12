Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati’s jail stay got longer despite bail

lucknow

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 08:26 IST

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati, who was granted interim bail by the high court in a gang rape case, is likely to remain in jail as another court has sent him to 14-days in judicial custody after a fresh FIR of fraud, forgery and criminal intimidation was registered against him.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had on September 4 granted Prajapati interim bail for two months on medical grounds in the gang rape case, but as of Friday, he was still in jail as his bail conditions were not fulfilled, police officials said.

The officials said although Prajapati’s bail order stands, a lower court has ordered him to be in 14-day judicial custody in the fresh case lodged against him at Ghazipur police station on Thursday.

Investigation officer inspector Anand Shahi confirmed that the hearing in the fresh case against the former minister was conducted through video conference on Friday, when the court allowed his 14-day judicial custody. Shahi said the officials concerned have been informed about the latest development “so that he could not be released on bail in the gang rape case.”

On Thursday, Dinesh Chandra Tripathi, former lawyer of the alleged gang rape survivor, lodged an FIR against Prajapati, the survivor and her daughter. The lawyer also alleged that he had received a threat from Prajapati earlier on phone.