IIT-K, BHU among India’s top 10 in NIRF rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have found a place in India’s top 10 institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released by the HRD Ministry on Tuesday.

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), which was ranked 51st last year, could not make it to the top 100 institutions.

Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is placed at 23rd in the rankings released by union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi.

The institutions, this year, were ranked in nine categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law.

As per the overall rankings, IIT-K retained its seventh position held in 2017 while BHU moved up the ladder from 10th position in 2017 to ninth position this year.

The 2018 rankings were done after NIRF considered 3,954 institutes across the nine parameters.

Other Uttar Pradesh institutions that found place among top 100 were Aligarh Muslim University, which improved it ranking from last year by two places and was placed 17th spot.

KGMU stood 23rd; Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) ranked 28th, Shiv Nadar University 72nd, Amity University, Gautam Budh Nagar 80th while Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra figured in 90th position.