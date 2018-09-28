Illegal oxytocin worth ₹1.19L seized across UP

Oxytocin injections worth ₹1,19,300 were seized by the food safety and drug administration (FSDA) department in a special drive conducted across the state’s 18 divisions between September 24 and September 26.

“After the order in March 2001, oxytocin is to be packed in blister packing but we got reports that it is being packed in vials, which indicated that a single vial was being used multiple times” said UP drug license and controlling authority AK Jain, explaining the reason for the raids. A blister packing ensures the drug is used only once.

Jaggery trader selling oxytocin? The FSDA team in Lucknow seized oxytocin worth ₹98,125 on Thursday after raiding the shop of a jaggery trader on Mohan Road.

The team recovered oxytocin in vials, plastic bottles and some in containers, all stored and sold illegally. The team, including drug inspector Rama Shankar and Madhuri Singh, along with the Para police raided the premises and recovered the injections.

“We got tip off about this trader as we had been after him for the past few days. Today, as we got a clear tip off, we raided the shop and recovered oxytocin,” said Rama Shankar. The FSDA team is now looking for the supplier of this consignment.

“Raj Kumar who has been nabbed with the oxytocin, has not disclosed the name of the supplier. He only told us the stock was provided by two men and now we are looking for those who supplied this stock as they must be supplying it to other traders too,” said Rama Shankar.

The districts where raids were conducted include Bahraich, Faizabad, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kanpur Dehat,, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Mathura, Badaun, Bareilly, jaunpur, Barabanki, Balrampur, Kanpur Nagar, Firajabad, Shamli, Deoria and Baliya, Rae Bareilly, Sitapur, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Agra, Allahabad.

In all, oxytocin was recovered from eight different places (in all 37 districts) and samples from each seized lot have been sent for lab tests. FIRs were registered in two cases while 95 raids were conducted in the different districts.

Action was taken against dealers for keeping oxytocin in vials instead of single use blister packing and also for not being able to produce documents related to purchase/sale of oxytocin.

“The raids will continue in the coming days,” said Jain. He said that once the lab reports of the samples come, further action will be taken against the traders.

Apart from oxytocin, narcotic drugs worth ₹20,36,443 were also seized where the traders were not able to produce related documents.

