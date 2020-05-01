Lockdown flouted at many ghats in Sangam city

lucknow

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:52 IST

Fishermen and suppliers of illegal countrymade liquor are allegedly active around many Ganga and Yamuna ghats during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

They allegedly move on boats in groups and supply the countrymade liquor at a time when English liquor shops are closed. They also violate social distancing norms issued by the government.

Restrictions are only being followed near Sangam and other adjoining ghats.

A group of boats in Yamuna near Subban Ghat ( Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo )

The localities and villages on the banks of rivers Ganga and Yamuna are dominated by boatmen community whose members usually rely on plying boats and fishing for earning their living.

Hundreds of boats also ferry pilgrims in Sangam waters but activity at the holy place has been restricted following the lockdown.

Water police incharge Kadedeen Yadav said all boatmen at Sangam were issued strict warning to comply with the restrictions, action was also taken against some boatmen who violated the lockdown.

A resident of Karelabagh area of Kareli on the condition of anonymity said some boatmen continued with fishing activities despite lockdown. Fishing nets are being used frequently at Kakraha Ghat, Subban Ghat, Mahewa, Mohabbatganj and nearly all ghats on both banks of Yamuna.

Fishermen at Gaughat ( Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo )

As fish markets at Kareli, Lukarganj, Moti Mahal, Gaughat and other areas are not allowed to run, the fish are sold at the ghats usually on higher rates than earlier. Assembly of fish sellers and buyers could be seen in the evenings at Subban ghat and other ghats of Yamuna, he claimed.

At many ghats like the Gaughat, people are also bathing every evening in large groups, he claimed.

Some boats used for hooch supply can be spotted at the ghats in Naini area throughout the day, some local residents alleged.

While cops regularly patrol roads and streets, their absence at river ghats is posing threat of coronavirus spread in the localities on the river banks as many persons cross the river and come back all through the day with little precautions, residents added.

SP city Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said although he had yet not received any reports of lockdown violation at the ghats, strict action would be taken against those found violating the guidelines.