Maj General Subhash Sharan visits Darul Uloom, offers students jobs in army

In probably a first at the historic over 150-year-old Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband, a senior officer of Indian Army visited it on Saturday night and offered its students jobs in the army.

Darul Uloom was established on May 30, 1866 and in its history of 153 years, for the first time the Army’s upper director general (recruitment for UP & Uttarakhand) Maj General Subhash Sharan visited the seminary and called on its mohatmim (vice chancellor) Mufti Abul Kasmi Nomani and other officials. Nomani confirmed that the visit was indeed historical. He claimed that during talks Sharan also disclosed he had a wish of visiting the seminary since past 25 years and got the opportunity on Saturday to fulfill it.

Nomani and other officials received the general at the guest house and after a brief discussions over method of education and contribution of Darul Uloom in the struggle of Independence during British Raj, Sharan visited the famous Rashidia mosque, libraries and other departments.

He was shown a copy the Quran written by mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The general told the seminary officials that contribution of everyone was required in building a strong India and asked Darul Uloom students to join the Army as imam (a religious post to perform ‘namaj’ and other rituals).

He assured Nomai of sending its prescribed format to him soon. Appreciating the offer of recruitment of seminary students, Nomani said Majlis-e-Shoora is the seminary’s highest decision making authority and it will take al decision regarding the offer soon.

Nomani told the general that the seminary provides deeni (religious) and duniyabi (general) education to its students so that they could contribute in building a strong society and nation.

Sharan gifted copies of ‘Bhagvadgita’ in Hindi and English to Nomani and as return gift received a copy of ‘History of Darul Uloom’.

Recently RSS leader Indresh also visited the seminary and called on Nomani.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 00:53 IST